4 of the best dishes to try in Abu Dhabi this week: July 21 to 24
One dish for every day of the week
Friends and foodies – we’re back with a new list of dishes you need to try in Abu Dhabi. Old, new, classic and iconic, these plates in the capital will satisfy all your cravings this week. From rich, peppery starters to refreshing sorbets and hearty seafood mains – this is your week in Abu Dhabi, in food.
The starter: Marinated sweet peppers at LPM Abu Dhabi
We all love a good LPM moment – these marinated sweet peppers, drenched in silky, rich, olive oil, are a classic favourite of the enlightened and a great way to introduce yourself to the legend of LPM.
Location: LPM Abu Dhabi, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island
Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 1am, Saturday and Sunday, 12.30pm to 1am
Cost: Dhs45
Contact: (0) 2 692 9600
The raw: Tuna tataki at Strawfire
Strawfire’s carefully-curated menu features a selection of dishes that highlight fresh ingredients cooked over the open flame. Sample the tuna tataki from the raw plates, served with pickled onion, garlic chips and ponzu.
Location: Strawfire, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
Times: Daily, 6pm to 12am
Cost: Dhs98
Contact: (0) 2 690 7999
The main: Wild Chilean sea bass at 99 Sushi Bar
If you’re looking for a taste of seafood in the capital, this spot is just where you need to be. Try this wholesome, hearty, flavourful main – wild chilean sea bass with yuzu buerre blanc, chimichurri and kaluga caviar.
Location: 99 Sushi Bar, Four Seasons, Al Maryah Island
Times: Daily, 12pm to 3.30pm, 7pm to 12am
Cost: Dhs310
Contact: (0) 2 672 3333
The dessert: Orange sorbet at Antonia
The capital’s beloved Italian spot has just what you need to stay refreshed this summer – sample the orange sorbet at Antonia for a summer sweet tooth satisfaction like no other. This is a home made sorbet made from Amalfi oranges from Sorrento.
Location: Antonia, across various locations
Cost: Dhs40
Contact: @antonia.uae
Images: Socials/Supplied