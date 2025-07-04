One dish for every day of the week

Friends and foodies – we’re back with a new list of dishes you need to try in Abu Dhabi. Old, new, classic and iconic, these plates in the capital will satisfy all your cravings this week. From rich, peppery starters to refreshing sorbets and hearty seafood mains – this is your week in Abu Dhabi, in food.

The starter: Marinated sweet peppers at LPM Abu Dhabi

We all love a good LPM moment – these marinated sweet peppers, drenched in silky, rich, olive oil, are a classic favourite of the enlightened and a great way to introduce yourself to the legend of LPM.

Location: LPM Abu Dhabi, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 1am, Saturday and Sunday, 12.30pm to 1am

Cost: Dhs45

Contact: (0) 2 692 9600

@lpmabudhabi

The raw: Tuna tataki at Strawfire

Strawfire’s carefully-curated menu features a selection of dishes that highlight fresh ingredients cooked over the open flame. Sample the tuna tataki from the raw plates, served with pickled onion, garlic chips and ponzu.

Location: Strawfire, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Times: Daily, 6pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs98

Contact: (0) 2 690 7999

@strawfireabudhabi

The main: Wild Chilean sea bass at 99 Sushi Bar

If you’re looking for a taste of seafood in the capital, this spot is just where you need to be. Try this wholesome, hearty, flavourful main – wild chilean sea bass with yuzu buerre blanc, chimichurri and kaluga caviar.

Location: 99 Sushi Bar, Four Seasons, Al Maryah Island

Times: Daily, 12pm to 3.30pm, 7pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs310

Contact: (0) 2 672 3333

@99sushibaruae

The dessert: Orange sorbet at Antonia

The capital’s beloved Italian spot has just what you need to stay refreshed this summer – sample the orange sorbet at Antonia for a summer sweet tooth satisfaction like no other. This is a home made sorbet made from Amalfi oranges from Sorrento.

Location: Antonia, across various locations

Cost: Dhs40

Contact: @antonia.uae

