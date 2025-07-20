Get lost in the dunes

The Stay

If you’ve ever fantasised about getting a proper break from the chaos of city life and disappearing into the desert, let us point you in the direction of Anantara Qasr Al Sarab.

The Setting

Tucked away in the heart of the Empty Quarter, which is the world’s largest sand desert, this resort is as remote and magical as it gets. After a few hours on the road from Abu Dhabi, you’ll find yourself surrounded by endless dunes, where the only thing you’ll hear is the birds chirping.The resort itself feels like something out of a movie. Think rustic courtyards, Arabian lanterns, and private terraces that open up to nothing but rolling sand as far as the eye can see. No traffic, no emails, no deadlines—just sun, sand, and pure peace.

The Room

We checked into a one-bedroom pool villa, and honestly, we could’ve happily stayed in there the entire trip. With a private pool, a sun-drenched terrace with a cabana, and interiors that blend Bedouin charm with five-star luxury, it was its own little slice of paradise. Morning dips, sunset views, and the total privacy really transports you into your own world.

The Food & Drink

When it comes to dining, the food is as amazing as you’d expect. Whether you’re having breakfast with a view of the dunes, or enjoying a candlelit dinner under the stars, the setting does half the work. The new Mediterranean restaurant Amanie is a must visit for either lunch or dinner and Suhail served up a seriously good steak alongside panoramic desert views. You can also arrange private dining right by your villa, just you, a chef, and the quiet hush of the desert.

The Activities

Even though the villa was heaven, we couldn’t resist exploring a little, so we tried the Polaris dune buggy experience. Picture flying over huge golden dunes with the wind in your face, it was thrilling, wild and an unforgettable way to explore the desert.

If that kind of adrenaline rush doesn’t seem like something you’d fancy, there are lots of activity options to choose from that are a little bit slower paced, like camel trekking, horseriding, or archery. For the night owls, these activities can be done under the cover of darkness too.

To balance things out, we booked a couples massage at the Anantara Spa, and let’s just say: bliss. The spa has a serene spot in the resort, and from the moment we walked in, everything slowed down. The treatment room is looking directly onto the dunes too, so you can stare out and drift into a desert-induced daydream.

The Experience

Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, an off-grid adventure, or just a serious detox from the city buzz, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab is a great choice. This isn’t just a stay it’s a proper escape. And trust us, once you’re out there, you’ll forget the city even exists.

What to Pack

Suncream, swimwear and a good book.

What’s On the Bill

They currently have some amazing summer staycation offers and you can stay from Dhs1,095.

The Final Say

What’s On Verdict: “Can we move in?”

The Deets

Location: Empty Quarter, Abu Dhabi

Check-in/Check-out: 3pm / 12pm

Contact: (02) 886 2088 | @anantaraqasralsarab

Booking tip: Check the Anantara website for offers

Images: Provided