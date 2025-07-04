The four best dishes you should be eating in Abu Dhabi this week

In a city this packed with restaurants, picking where to go is one thing – figuring out what to order is another. Menus evolve, chefs get inventive, and there’s always a new dish or signature classic worth trying. So we’ve narrowed it down. From pasta to pastry, here are four of the best dishes to try in Abu Dhabi this week.

Mika

A modern Mediterranean–Middle Eastern spot on Yas Marina, Mika is all about seasonal cooking with thoughtful sourcing and an eye for detail. The menu moves between raw dishes, small plates and larger mains, with one standout being the mackerel tartare – spiked with green peppercorns, jalapeño and cucumber. It’s light, layered, with a hint of heat. The vibe is relaxed, with marina views, a sleek bar, and one of the best cocktail lists in the area.

Location: Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Sunday to Thursday: 12pm to 12am | Friday to Saturday: 12pm to 1am

Cost: Dhs75

Contact: (0)56 433 1422 | @mika.abudhabi

Hakkasan

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi holds a Michelin Star, a testament to Chef Lee’s expertise honed since 2003 at the original Hakkasan in London. The menu reflects Modern Cantonese roots with a focus on exceptional ingredients and a personalised approach to dining. One standout is the Charcoal Grilled Black Cod – silky, rich, and served alongside eight-treasure rice with an elegant touch of black truffle.

Location: Emirates Palace, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily from 6:30pm to 11:30pm

Cost: Dhs298

Contact: (0)2 690 7739 | @hakkasanabudhabi

LPM

Located in Galleria Al Maryah Island, LPM offers a prime waterfront setting with views of the city skyline at sunset. The space is all about Mediterranean vibes – bougainvillea, olive trees, bright art – with a relaxed, vibrant atmosphere. The menu reflects the French Riviera, focusing on simple, carefully prepared dishes that let quality ingredients shine. One to try this week: the Rigatoni À La Truffe Noire – homemade rigatoni with black truffle, rich and perfectly balanced. It’s a solid pick if you love truffle and want something classic with a refined touch.

Location: Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Sunday to Thursday 12pm–11pm; Friday and Saturday 12pm–12am

Cost: Dhs300

Contact: (0)2 665 9990 | @lpmabudhabi

Pincode

Pincode pays tribute to India’s rich culinary history, blending diverse regional flavours into one well thought-out menu. The Chicken Chettinad is a standout – slow-cooked with whole spices like cloves, star anise, and black pepper, filling the kitchen with intense aromas. Served in a traditional steel dabba, it brings authentic home-style cooking straight to your plate.

Location: The Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Weekdays from 10am to 11pm; Weekends from 10am to 12am

Cost: Dhs78

Contact: (0)2 234 0111 | @pincode.uae