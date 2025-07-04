4 of the best dishes to try in Abu Dhabi this week: July 28 to 31
The four best dishes you should be eating in Abu Dhabi this week
In a city this packed with restaurants, picking where to go is one thing – figuring out what to order is another. Menus evolve, chefs get inventive, and there’s always a new dish or signature classic worth trying. So we’ve narrowed it down. From pasta to pastry, here are four of the best dishes to try in Abu Dhabi this week.
Mika
A modern Mediterranean–Middle Eastern spot on Yas Marina, Mika is all about seasonal cooking with thoughtful sourcing and an eye for detail. The menu moves between raw dishes, small plates and larger mains, with one standout being the mackerel tartare – spiked with green peppercorns, jalapeño and cucumber. It’s light, layered, with a hint of heat. The vibe is relaxed, with marina views, a sleek bar, and one of the best cocktail lists in the area.
Location: Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Times: Sunday to Thursday: 12pm to 12am | Friday to Saturday: 12pm to 1am
Cost: Dhs75
Contact: (0)56 433 1422 | @mika.abudhabi
Hakkasan
Hakkasan Abu Dhabi holds a Michelin Star, a testament to Chef Lee’s expertise honed since 2003 at the original Hakkasan in London. The menu reflects Modern Cantonese roots with a focus on exceptional ingredients and a personalised approach to dining. One standout is the Charcoal Grilled Black Cod – silky, rich, and served alongside eight-treasure rice with an elegant touch of black truffle.
Location: Emirates Palace, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi
Times: Daily from 6:30pm to 11:30pm
Cost: Dhs298
Contact: (0)2 690 7739 | @hakkasanabudhabi
LPM
Located in Galleria Al Maryah Island, LPM offers a prime waterfront setting with views of the city skyline at sunset. The space is all about Mediterranean vibes – bougainvillea, olive trees, bright art – with a relaxed, vibrant atmosphere. The menu reflects the French Riviera, focusing on simple, carefully prepared dishes that let quality ingredients shine. One to try this week: the Rigatoni À La Truffe Noire – homemade rigatoni with black truffle, rich and perfectly balanced. It’s a solid pick if you love truffle and want something classic with a refined touch.
Location: Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
Times: Sunday to Thursday 12pm–11pm; Friday and Saturday 12pm–12am
Cost: Dhs300
Contact: (0)2 665 9990 | @lpmabudhabi
Pincode
Pincode pays tribute to India’s rich culinary history, blending diverse regional flavours into one well thought-out menu. The Chicken Chettinad is a standout – slow-cooked with whole spices like cloves, star anise, and black pepper, filling the kitchen with intense aromas. Served in a traditional steel dabba, it brings authentic home-style cooking straight to your plate.
Location: The Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
Times: Weekdays from 10am to 11pm; Weekends from 10am to 12am
Cost: Dhs78
Contact: (0)2 234 0111 | @pincode.uae