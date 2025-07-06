Slow moves, strong results – here’s where to do Pilates in Abu Dhabi this summer

There’s a reason Pilates hasn’t faded into the fitness trend archive. It’s low-impact, yet technical, and it actually works – for posture, for strength, and for balance. Right now, Abu Dhabi’s studio game is strong. Across the city, you’ll find lofts with mirrored walls, reformer setups that feel more boutique than bootcamp, and instructors who know when to challenge and when to correct. Whether you’re here to rebuild, reset, or just do something that feels good, this is your list. Here are 6 of the best Pilates studios in Abu Dhabi this summer.

FitnGlam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FitnGlam – A SuperClub for Women (@fitnglamgym)

A female-only space that doesn’t just look good – it’s built to train hard. FitnGlam’s Reformer Pilates classes are some of the most popular, with small groups and instructors who pay close attention to every detail, helping you improve posture, flexibility, and core strength. Beyond Pilates, the studio offers mat Pilates, barre, boxing, yoga, and CrossFit. After your workout, you can relax in the café or unwind at the spa for a complete post-session reset.

Location: FitnGlam, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Sun to Thurs 6am to 10pm, Fri to Sat 7am to 12am

Cost: Drop-in Reformer class is priced at Dhs140

Contact: (0)2 665 4073 | @fitnglam_uae

FLO Fitness Studio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flo Fitness Studio (@flo_studio)

A boutique Pilates studio in Al Bateen designed for focused, effective training. Their signature classes like “Sculpt & FLO” and “Adore Your Core” target strength, mobility, and breath control. The studio is praised for its calm, stylish environment, high-end amenities, and knowledgeable instructors who guide every movement precisely. Occasional rooftop reformer classes add a refreshing change of scenery.

Location: Villa 34, Mileih Street, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi

Times: Mon–Thu 08:30–21:00; Fri–Sat 08:30–18:00; Sun 09:00–18:00

Cost: Reformer drop-in Dhs140

Contact: (0)50 663 5498 | @flo_studio

Pilates Lab

All things Pilates: group reformer, privates, fully loaded with Cadillac, Wunda chair, ladder barrel, spine corrector, rebounder, it’s a kit lover’s dream. Ideal for those looking for a comprehensive Pilates experience, with small group classes and private sessions that offer personalised attention. The instructors are known for their expertise and supportive approach, helping clients see results quickly.

Location: International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi

Times: Mon–Fri 06:00–20:30; Sat 08:30–18:30; Sun 08:30–11:30

Cost: Discovery session Dhs90; single class Dhs120; 10-class pack Dhs997; private 60 min Dhs360

Contact: (0)50 703 1679 | @pilateslab.ae

The Reformr Pilates Studio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Reformr. | Reformer Pilates in Abu Dhabi (@the_reformr)

A ladies-only reformer Pilates studio on Reem Island offering a range of classes from beginner to advanced levels. Classes are designed to improve posture, increase strength, prevent injuries, and sculpt the body through carefully crafted workouts. The studio is praised for catering to all fitness levels with scalable challenges that keep every session engaging.

Location: R1‑05, The Gate Tower, Shams Abu Dhabi (Al Reem Island)

Times: Daily 7am–10pm

Cost: Single Dhs145; 4 classes Dhs500; 8 classes Dhs980; 16 classes Dhs1,950

Contact: (0)56 116 4 865 | @the_reformr

Bodytree Studio

One of Abu Dhabi’s longest-running Pilates studios since 2007, Bodytree offers a broad selection of STOTT and Classical Pilates reformer classes along with mat sessions. Housed in an airy villa setting, the studio also hosts workshops on posture, movement awareness, and injury prevention to deepen your Pilates practice. It’s a favourite for consistent quality and expert instruction.

Location: Al Manhal, Abu Dhabi

Times: Mon–Thu 09:00–20:00; Fri 08:00–19:00; Sat 08:30–13:30; Sun 09:00–18:00

Cost: Single mat Dhs85; reformer Dhs130; 5+5 packages: Reformer Dhs705, Regular Dhs465

Contact: (0)2 443 4448 | @bodytreestudio

MOUV Studio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOUV | Reformer & Lagree in Abu Dhabi (@mouvstudio.ae)

A boutique, tech-forward studio in Abu Dhabi offering both Reformer Pilates and Lagree MicroPro under one roof – with a unique tech twist. Their on-demand KioskPro stations let you take fully guided Reformer sessions solo, choosing your pace, intensity, and style via screen. Perfect for those who prefer flexibility over fixed class times. For a higher-intensity option, the Lagree MicroPro delivers low-impact, core-focused workouts using compact resistance machines – think full-body burn with minimal joint strain. Whether you’re in the mood for precision or power, MOUV gives you full control of how you move.

Location: MOUV Studio, Abu Dhabi (exact location provided via app)

Times: 7am Lagree classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, and afternoon classes starting at 5.30pm

Cost: Reformer & Lagree Dhs160 per class; Dhs750 per five classes

Contact: mouvpilatesstudio.com | @mouvstudio.ae