Move, stretch, and reset at these Dubai fitness studios with a view

Not all workouts need four walls and fluorescent lights. Sometimes the best motivation comes from the skyline, the sea, or the sunrise. A good view can shift your mindset – giving your workout that extra bit of mental clarity and calm. And in a city like Dubai, where scenery is part of the lifestyle, a few fitness studios have figured out how to pair a workout session with a mood-lifting backdrop. Here are four of the best studios in Dubai with a view that treat the body – and the eyes – at the same time.

HWH Studio, Burj Al Arab

A stunning, light-filled yoga studio inside the Burj Al Arab, 18 floors up at Talise Spa. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the Palm and Arabian Gulf, giving every session a calm, sky-high backdrop. Sessions are led by Adrienne Everett, known for her thoughtful, focused teaching style.

Location: HWH Studio, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah

Times: Daily 9am–7pm

Contact: (0)58 552 0414 | @hwhstudiodubai

SIRO, One Za’abeel

Set inside Dubai’s first fitness-focused hotel, SIRO’s 30th-floor studio puts movement at the centre of its design. The main space – called the Experience Box – is a high-intensity training room lit by dramatic LEDs and flanked by skyline views stretching from DIFC to Za’abeel Park. It’s minimal, modern, and built for performance, with classes like HIIT and Sculpt held against a backdrop of floor-to-ceiling windows.

Location: SIRO Hotel, One Za’abeel, Za’abeel 1

Times: Mon–Thu 6:30am–10pm | Fri 6:30am–9:30pm | Sat 9am–6pm | Sun 9:30am–12:30pm

Contact: (0)4 602 1111 | @siroonezaabeel

Fidelity Fitness Club

A long-standing premium gym in Almas Tower, Fidelity spans over 17,000 sq ft and looks out over the lakes and skyline of JLT. Inside, it’s sleek and high-spec, with two glass-fronted studios, a Technogym-powered cycle room, and a full suite of strength and conditioning equipment. There’s also a 23m outdoor infinity pool and a clean, modern layout that keeps things flowing from workout to wind-down.

Location: Fidelity Fitness Club, Almas Tower, JLT Cluster C

Times: Mon–Fri 6am–10pm | Sat–Sun 8am–8pm

Contact: (0)4 458 4200 | @fidelityfitnessclub

Trident Wellness

A spacious, light-filled studio with calming Marina views. If you’re looking for a yoga spot that’s both versatile and grounded in tradition, Trident Wellness stands out. As Dubai’s largest integrated yoga chain, this Marina studio offers a minimalist space and a full spectrum of practices – from power-filled flows to slow, restorative sessions.

Location: Trident Bayside, 1st Floor, Dubai Marina

Times: Weekdays 7am–9pm | Weekends 9am–8pm

Contact: (0)4 441 6287 | @trident_wellness