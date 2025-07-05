Less screentime, more movement. Here’s where to roll out your mat this summer

They say movement is medicine, but it comes in many forms, and we’re all built differently. What works for one body might not work for another. Some of us need intensity, others find everything they need in a quiet flow. And for many, yoga is where it all comes together – a way to stretch, slow down, reset, and breathe through whatever the week throws at you.

Here are some of the best yoga classes in Dubai to check out this summer.

Shimis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shimis (@shimis.dubai)

Tucked inside Alserkal Avenue, Shimis is a light-filled studio known for its calming atmosphere and modern take on practice. The space offers Vinyasa, Hatha, Yin and private sessions – suited to anyone looking to stretch, reset, or just move with more intention. It’s not just about poses here. Shimis makes space for focus and breath, with a schedule that works whether you’re easing in or going all in.

Location: Warehouse 42, Alserkal Avenue, Street 8, Dubai

Cost: Drop-in classes from Dhs110; packages and memberships available

Times: Daily from 7am to 9pm (weekdays) and 8am to 4pm (Saturdays), 8am to 8pm (Sundays)

Contact: (0)4 284 2077. @shimis.dubai

Karma Yoga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karma Yoga | Dubai Marina (@karmayogadubai)

Karma Yoga is a peaceful studio high above the city on the 33rd floor of Marina Plaza. The space is Bali-inspired, with natural light, temple carvings, crystals, and soft details that create a calming atmosphere. Alongside Vinyasa, Hatha, and Yin yoga, the studio also offers prenatal classes and meditation sessions. If you’re interested in wellness beyond movement, there are workshops on gong baths, chakra alignment, and full-moon meditation.

Location: Marina Plaza, 33rd Floor, Dubai Marin

Cost: Single class is priced at Dhs250, package of 5 at Dhs525, package of 10 at Dhs990, package of 25 at Dhs2200, package of 50 at Dhs4100, six months unlimited at Dhs6600, and twelve months unlimited at Dhs11600

Times: Daily from 8.30am to 9pm (weekdays); mornings only on weekends

Contact: (0)4 399 9301 @karmayogadubai

Underwater Yoga at The Lost Chambers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantis The Palm, Dubai (@atlantisthepalm)

For a yoga session that’s truly out of the ordinary, try underwater yoga at The Lost Chambers Aquarium in Atlantis The Palm. Practise your flow surrounded by marine life and gentle water, offering a calm and unusual atmosphere that’s both grounding and refreshing. It’s a unique way to quiet your mind and move your body.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm

Cost: 45-minute underwater yoga class, priced at Dhs175 per session. Advance booking required. Maximum 15 participants per class.

Times: Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8am to 8:45am

Contact: (0)4 426 1000. @atlantisthepalm

HWH Studio Burj Al Arab

HWH Studio brings its calming, minimalist approach to the iconic Burj Al Arab, offering a retreat-style yoga experience that feels worlds away – even in summer. The 50-minute Sunset Flow class here lets you move, breathe, and reset with hotel-backed luxury, all framed by serene interiors. There’s also another quiet, zen-like location at Delano, away from the city buzz if you’re after a more low-key setting.

Location: Burj Al Arab (main studio)

Cost: 50-minute Sunset Flow at Burj Al Arab priced at Dhs 250 per session

Times: Daily from 9am to 7pm

Contact: (0)4 556 6255. @hwhstudiodubai

Trident Wellness Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trident Wellness Centre Dubai (@trident_wellness)

If you’re after a yoga studio that’s both versatile and grounded in tradition, Trident Wellness stands out. As Dubai’s largest integrated yoga chain, this Marina studio offers a minimalist space and a full spectrum of practices – from power-filled flows to slow, restorative sessions.

Location: Trident Bayside, 1st Floor, Dubai Marina

Cost: Drop-in (first class) from Dhs75, standard drop-in Dhs120 (60 min) or Dhs100 (90 min), 7‑day unlimited: Dhs300; 1‑month unlimited: Dhs1,250, longer packages available, 36‑class pass Dhs2,150

Times: Daily from 7 am to 9 pm (weekdays) and 9 am to 8 pm (weekends)

Contact: (0)4 441 6287. @trident_wellness