Hungry in Dubai? Here’s where to book this weekend

Weekends in Dubai come with choices: stay in or head out, dress up or keep it casual – but if you call yourself a foodie, these restaurants are a must-try. With the weekend coming in hot, here are 4 of the best restaurants in Dubai to show up hungry.

Rang Mahal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rang Mahal | Indian Restaurant Dubai (@rangmahaldubai)

Set on the fourth floor of JW Marriott Marquis, Rang Mahal is one of Dubai’s best spots for refined Indian food done right. The space is dramatic – giant columns, moody lighting, and striking hand-painted artworks – but it’s the food that really holds your attention. The menu spans both North and South Indian dishes, from Mangalorean ghee roast prawns to minced lamb kebabs and baked whole lamb leg. The tandoor grill is a standout: order the chicken tikka, peppered lamb chops, or grilled jumbo prawns, and pair them with a hot naan straight from the oven. For mains, the lamb rogan josh is rich and layered, while the sea bass moilee is creamy, fragrant, and buttery. End with something sweet – the masala chai brûlée, saffron rasmalai, or house-made sassata kulfi. If you’re going, ask for a corner table by the glass – it overlooks the Dubai Canal and catches the sunset beautifully.

Location: JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay

Times: Daily from 6pm to 12am

Cost: This summer, Rang Mahal is offering three dining options

Early Bird Dinner: Three-course Indian menu for Dhs145 per person (food only) | Daily, 6pm to 7.30pm

Limitless Monday: Unlimited starters, mains, and desserts for Dhs195 (food only) or Dhs300 with house drinks | Mondays, 6pm to 10pm

Masti Mahal: Two hours of free-flowing drinks plus 25% off à la carte, Dhs145 per person | Daily from 6pm to 10pm

Contact: (0)4 414 3000 | @rangmahaldubai

Bab El Bahr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Newly redesigned with a modern, artistic edge, Bab El Bahr brings Lebanese coastal charm to Downtown Dubai. The updated space feels both relaxed and refined – ideal for everything from breakfast to long lunches and evening dinners. It’s a market-style seafood concept: pick your catch of the day – from Gulf shrimp and Omani lobster to red snapper, hammour, and sultan ibrahim – then let the chefs do the rest with a Mediterranean‑Lebanese flair. Start with mezze classics like mutabbal, baba ghanouj, borak jibneh, beetroot salad, warak enab, and crispy batata harra. The lobster bisque is rich and comforting, and the grilled arayes make a perfect warm starter. Desserts are seriously indulgent – go for the baklava ice cream, chocolatina, or opt for the traditional ghazel el banat with ice cream if you’re craving something sweet and nostalgic.

Location: Boulevard 29, Mohamed Bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 11 am–1 am

Contact: (0)4 456 2881 | @babelbahr.alhallab

MINA Brasserie

The Michelin-selected DIFC brasserie has just dropped its summer Chef’s Specials, and it’s everything you want in the heat: tasty options, and cooling drinks. Start with the chicory salad – bitter greens, pear, candied walnuts, feta, pomegranate and ginger dressing – or the refreshing Andaluz gazpacho with roasted red pepper, green apple and basil oil. The prawn burger is light but loaded: crispy panko patty, chipotle slaw and pickles. And don’t miss the standout grilled picanha, served with hokkaido pumpkin and black garlic aioli. On the drinks side, there’s a limited-edition run of summer highballs (also available as mocktails) inspired by every hour of the day – from the coconut and lemongrass-infused First Light, to Golden Hour with kiwi and lychee, and Final Ember with gin, peach and elderflower.

Location: MINA Brasserie, Four Seasons DIFC

Times: Daily from 7am to 1am

Contact: (0)4 506 0100 | @minabrasseriedubai

ALBA

ALBA’s new menu leans into fire, finesse, and Japanese flair. Led by executive Chef Vladimir Chistyakov, it’s all about premium wagyu, robata grill, and standout fusion dishes in a vibey Downtown setting. Start light with fresh maki rolls – from king crab to rainbow and negi toro. Then hit the wagyu: think wagyu roll with aburi striploin, truffle, and Oscietra caviar; wagyu yakiniku with mushroom rice; and the deep-fried A5 wagyu katsu with truffle mayo. From the robata, don’t miss the A5 ribeye with miso tare or fillet mignon with shaved truffle. Seafood fans – go for the robata grilled sea bass, spicy grilled tiger prawns or the unagi bowl with nori and sancho pepper. There are comforting donburi bowls too – like beef katsu curry and crispy mushroom tofu with rice. Finish with ALBA’s kakigori (Japanese shaved ice) – in matcha, mango, or dulce de leche. Drinks? Expect rare sake, standout wines, and Asian-inspired cocktails. Or slide into Himitsu Bar next door for a late-night pour.

Location: ALBA, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai

Times: Mon–Fri 4pm–1am; Sat–Sun 12pm–1am

Contact: (0)58 587 3590 | @albadubai