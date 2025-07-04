Hungry in Dubai? Here’s where to make reservations this weekend

When it comes to dining in Dubai, the options are endless. Even if you’re not a die-hard foodie, you’ve probably heard of these standout spots – and if you’ve been thinking about trying them, consider this your nudge to finally go.

Here are 4 of the best restaurants to try in Dubai this weekend

Girl and the Goose

What first started as a supper club by Nicaraguan-born Chef Gabriela Chamorro has blossomed into the UAE’s first restaurant that brings together the diverse and vibrant cuisines of the Mesoamerican region under one roof. The chef enthralled and delighted the taste buds of many a discerning diner before expanding her home into the stunning space at Anantara Downtown. And those are exactly the comforting vibes you want as you tuck into the ravishing Central American fare – all reimagined by Gabi’s travels around the world during her time as an Emirates crew member.

Location: Anantara Downtown, Downtown Dubai

Times: daily, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0)52 772 9888

@girl.and.the.goose

RARE Brasserie & Bar

RARE Brasserie & Bar is a What’s On award-winning restaurant in Dubai for a reason. The Art Deco New York cocktail bar meets Parisian brasserie has had Team What’s On visit on multiple occasions, and it has not disappointed. On the menu, there are steaks that give a whole new meaning to the term ‘well done.’ But for diners who aren’t red meat eaters, there’s plenty, from oysters, bone marrow on toast to chicken thigh skewers, succulent prawns, and more. It’s perfect for date night or even spending time with friends or colleagues. PS. Don’t ask the waiter to take away the Brussels sprouts before you even try them—they are delicious.

Location: City Walk Dubai, C2 Licensed District

Times: Sun to Thurs 12pm to 1am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 2am

Contact: (0)4 287 4604

therare.ae

Revolver

Singapore’s sleek experimental South Asian export, Revolver, opened in Dubai earlier this year at The Opus by Zaha Hadid. Its interior is a stark difference from the ME Dubai, bringing raw industrial aesthetics, dark wood, and metallic surfaces to the bright and futuristic hotel. The twisting round of glowing bullets suspended above is eye-catching, as are the fiery and smokey theatrics of the chefs behind the open kitchen. But it’s not just for your entertainment, as the dishes that come out from the kitchen are packed with flavour. It’s all the creation of Chef Jitin Joshi, who has a Michelin-starred history. No matter how hungry you go, you’ll want to return to try other dishes on the menu. For your first dishes, we recommend you try the Goan prawn calchao, the burrata – a unique pairing of peanut sauce and warm churros, and the seafood and tender coconut pot.

Location: The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay

Times: daily 6pm to 1am and weekdays for lunch 12pm to 3pm

Contact: (0)4 257 9334

revolverdubai.ae

Trèsind Dubai If you love Indian cuisine, this fine dining restaurant at One&Only Royal Mirage is one to book this week. Chef Mohammad Zeeshan takes the restaurant’s bold claim of ‘the birthplace of innovative Indian cuisine’ to new heights as he curates bold Indian flavours with a modern lens. Try the degustation menu, which includes lip-smacking dishes such as cannoli samosa with tomato chutney, portobello steak with chimichurri chutney and truffle, a ‘modernist’ chaat tart, and paan-flavoured cotton candy. It’s recognised by the Dubai MICHELIN Guide for a reason, which means you have to try it. Location: One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina Times: 12pm to 11.45pm Contact: 056 420 9754 tresind.com

Images: Supplied and Instagram