A blast of flavour in each bite…

The Opus by Zaha Hadid, known for housing Dubai’s finest like The MAINE Land Brasserie and ROKA, is now also home to Singapore’s sleek experimental South Asian export, Revolver. At the helm, is Chef Jitin Joshi, a culinary visionary with a Michelin-starred history.

Revolver is inspired by fire and flair, offering an experience that reflects these very elements. Its menu honours traditional South Asian culinary heritage albeit, with an experimental touch.

From the bright futuristic interiors of The Opus by Zaha Hadid, we step inside the bold Revolver. Its interiors showcases raw industrial aesthetics, dark wood and metallic surfaces. Suspended above us, a twisting round of glowing bullets. Above the bar, a cylinder of a gun lies on the wall mimicking a coat of arms. On the other end, an open kitchen where the chefs are subtly engaged in fiery and smokey theatrics.

*New venues by The MAINE, Canary Club opening on Palm Jumeirah*

Our waitress, Pritisha, was an added bonus to the night. She clearly knew her way around the menu and nudged us towards our dish choices of the night.

We kicked things off with the melt-in-your-mouth yellowtail carpaccio (Dhs95) in a tamarind ponzu – a gentle acidic punch that prepped our palates for the rest of the night. My partial Goan roots instantly eyed the Goan prawn calchao (Dhs75). Pickled tiger prawns arrive at the table nestled in a seaweed hand roll bursting with a vinegar-laced masala – Goan flavours that we know and love. It was sweet, spicy, and gone in seconds.

The burrata (Dhs105) was hard to resist and is unlike any we’ve had before. Paired with a peanut sauce and warm churros, it was hands-on, fun, and full of flavour. “Eat it with your hands,” Pritisha encouraged, and we gladly did.

From our seats, we spied our main being prepared on the charcoal grill. The Snapper on Fire (Dhs190) arrives with dramatic flair in a freshly charred banana leaf. A spicy acidic tamarind-base is added at the table mingling with the soft, buttery fish. It was a standout dish.

The seafood and tender coconut (Dhs140) claypot rice hovering won us over and was a surprisingly light bite, leaving a light coconutty flavour trail after each bite. The perfect finale.

What’s On verdict: A fiery experience that will keep calling you back for more

Revolver, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, daily 6pm to 1am and weekdays for lunch 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 257 9334. revolverdubai.ae