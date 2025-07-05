Limited-edition menus, truffle nights, and wine-led dinners – it’s all happening in Dubai this summer

If you love Italian food, you probably appreciate a laid-back vibe and comforting dishes that make any room feel like home. This summer, Dubai is taking that energy to another level: think Italian wine pairings with regional menus, market-style truffle tastings, and month-long dinners that bring trattoria warmth to the city. Here are some of the best Italian summer menus and happenings to check out this season.

Scalini

A seasonal pop-up that’s all about the truffle. Scalini teams up with Casinetto and Umbria’s San Pietro Pettine to host its Summer Truffle Market. You can browse an edit of truffle-infused products – think honey, olive oil, salt, and whole black summer truffles – sourced straight from Italy. The experience kicks off with a live visit from San Pietro Pettine’s Carlo Caporicci, who’ll lead a pasta-making demo and host an intimate truffle-focused tasting menu. Expect hand-rolled tagliolini, pillowy ravioli, and generous shavings of summer truffle throughout.

Location: Scalini Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach

Cost: Summer Truffle Market with live demo and tasting menu

Times: Running daily until July 14

Contact: (0)4 439 0068. @scalinidubai

Fi’lia

July means regional roam at Fi’lia, where each week is dedicated to a different part of Italy. During the Taste of Italy month‑long journey, expect Sicilian citrus salads and olives, Sardinian seafood specials, puglian polpette with marinara, piedmontese agnolotti del plin, and trentino dishes – all on the 70th floor with a view.

Location: 70th Floor, Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Business Bay

Cost: Five weekly regional tasting menus, rotating June 30 to August 3

Times: Weekly dinners per region: Sicily from June 30 to July 6, Sardinia from July 7 to 13, Puglia from July 14 to 20, Piemonte from July 21 to 27, and Trentino from July 28 to Aug 3

Contact: (0)56 508 0655. @filiadubai

Jou Jou Brasserie

This summer, Jou Jou keeps things light but flavour-packed with two seasonal highlights worth a visit. Chef Gioia’s fresh egg pasta, handmade daily, features dishes like rich oxtail ravioli, seafood linguine with datterino tomatoes, aromatic vongole, and vegetarian fregola alla norma with fried aubergine and salted ricotta. Seasonal starters include ricciola hamachi with basil vinaigrette, citrusy seabass crudo, and a cooling vichyssoise, while mains range from Mediterranean sea bass and Provençale sea bream to tender black angus beef. Mornings brighten with the Bubbly Breakfast, with two glasses of prosecco or mimosa alongside pastries by Chef Nicolas Lambert and a generous buffet.

Location: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Cost: summer menu with handmade pasta; bubbly breakfast including two drinks for Dhs195

Times: breakfast from 7am to 11am, lunch 12.30pm to 5.30pm, dinner from 5.30pm to 10.30pm; bubbly breakfast daily from 7am to 11am (1 July–31 August)

Contact: (0)4 270 7950. @joujoudubai

Bussola

A classic Italian brunch gets the golf-course treatment at Bussola’s Jumeirah Golf Estates outpost with Brunchissimo, a Sunday afternoon session made for sharing. The spread starts with antipasti, think creamy burrata, oysters, cured meats and golden fritti – before moving into pizzas, pastas, and mains with plenty of choice. It all ends with a round of proper desserts, from tiramisu to chocolate cake.

Location: Bussola, Clubhouse Golf & Country Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Cost: Dhs520 with bubbly; Dhs495 with house or soft drinks; Dhs150 for kids aged 5–11

Times: Sundays from 1pm to 4pm

Contact: (0)4 586 7760. @bussola.jge

Viaggio di Vino at Cala Vista, Mina Al Salam

A five-course tasting menu meets a curated Italian wine pairing – Viaggio di Vino at Cala Vista is where food and vino work in sync. Crafted by sommelier Pasquale Sommella and Chef Luca Crostelli, the menu features tuna tartare, vitello tonnato, Caprese-style ravioli, and a tender filet with mushrooms and potatoes. It all ends on a bright note with Il Limone – a delicious, signature lemon dessert. Each course comes with a handpicked wine match, making it feel less like a dinner out and more like an evening at a sommelier’s table.

Location: Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeira St.

Cost: Dhs550 per person

Times: Available daily from 5pm

Contact: 800 323232. @calavistadubai

