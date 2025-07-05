For when you want a night out with real instruments

There’s a reason jazz and bars have been a thing for nearly a century. It’s a pairing that’s outlasted trends, scenes, and shifts in taste – warm lighting, a low hum of conversation, a perfectly made martini, and somewhere in the corner, a saxophone player letting loose without saying a word. Jazz bars first took off in the early 1920s – mostly underground, often packed, and always alive. They were smoky and loud spaces where culture, sound, and rhythm came together. Back then, it wasn’t about background music – it was about presence. You went to hear something. To feel something.

Now, a century later, that energy hasn’t faded, it’s just evolved. And in Dubai, it’s done with stunning interiors, creative cocktails, and musicians who know exactly how to set a mood. Here are 5 of the best jazz bars in Dubai for chilled summer nights.

Mimi Kakushi

1920s Osaka meets jazz and glamour in a space that’s rich with detail and effortlessly cool. Mimi Kakushi is where the retro vibe thrives, perfect for those who love a dirty martini in a setting that’s timeless and a little mysterious. If you move with quiet confidence and appreciate a place that’s as sensual as it is stylish, this is the bar for you. And when it comes to live jazz, Mimi Kakushi is one of the city’s most iconic. The music is a staple here – smooth and therapeutic. No jazz bar list is complete without it.

Location: Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah

Times: Minami Jazz Nights, every Wednesday from 8pm

Contact: 04 379 4811 | @mimikakushi

Q’s Bar and Lounge

Inside Palazzo Versace, Q’s is Quincy Jones’ first-ever bar – and it lives up to the name, every bit as iconic as you’d expect. It’s dark, moody, low-lit and built for sound, with leather sofas and dark wood finishes. The artists? Handpicked by the legend himself. Expect rising global talent performing live sets that shift from soulful to groovy. Whether you’re deep into jazz or just in the mood for a night out with proper live music, Q’s gets the vibe.

Location: Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf

Times: Wed to Sun, 7pm to 1am | Shows from 8pm, with 2–3 live sets nightly depending on the day

Contact: 04 556 8888 | @qsbarandlounge_duba

Nola

If you know, you know. Nola’s been a staple in JLT for nearly ten years – part eatery, part neighbourhood hangout, and always a solid call for after-work drinks, jazz nights or a catch-up that somehow turns into closing time. It’s the kind of bar people return to again and again, because the vibe is always good. The newer City Walk branch brings the same easygoing energy to the other side of the city. Think gold wallpaper, a dramatic chandelier, and a lively bar that rarely has an empty seat. The vibe leans gin-forward, and the bartenders can pour pretty much anything with style.

Location: Multiple locations; JLT Cluster P, Jumeirah Lake Towers, and City Walk, C2, Al Wasl

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm–2am, Sat & Sun 1pm–2am

Contact: (0)4 392 8000 | @noladubai

Jass Lounge

Low-lit, laid-back, and heavy on the sound – Jass Lounge is one of the few places in Dubai where live jazz takes centre stage seven nights a week. Tucked into DIFC, it’s an intimate space, perfect for after-work drinks and catching a proper jazz fix. Expect soulful performances, great cocktails, and a crowd that’s there for the music. It’s a go-to for the real thing.

Location: Jass Lounge, Gate 2, DIFC

Times: Open daily, 6pm till late

Contact: 050 912 4242 | @jasslounge

The Pods Jazz Lounge

Located in the heart of Bluewaters Island, The Pods Jazz Lounge is a speakeasy‑style retreat that pairs Pan‑Asian small plates with live jazz. The space is dim, plush and effortlessly elegant – think warm lighting, greenery-draped walls and a compact stage with great sound. Musicians range from talented newcomers to seasoned pros, playing sets that go from mellow to rhythmic.

Location: The Pods, Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Times: Fri & Sat, 9 pm–1 am

Contact: (0)4 453 8994 | @thepodsdubai