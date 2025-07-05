For nights when you’re in the mood for “something chill”

These bars are for when you want to go out, but not out out. The kind of places where you can order a drink that isn’t on fire, and actually hear your friend across the table. Still boujee, still Dubai – just without the extras. Here are five of the best laid-back bars in Dubai to wind down and keep it simple this weekend.

Canary Club

Tucked away in JLT, Canary Club is the kind of place you can rock up to in linen, order a spicy marg, and stretch a “quick catch-up” into four hours. It’s got laid-back lounge energy with just the right amount of buzz – a bit Malibu, a bit Palm Springs, a bit “how is this in JLT?” The inside is full 70s revival: rattan everything, shag carpets, pops of mustard, and more than enough texture to make it feel like a lived-in Polaroid. You’re here for drinks and snacks, not a whole production – and that’s exactly what it does best.

Location: Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, Hillside, Dubai

Times: Mon to Wed 12pm–1am, Thu & Fri 12pm–2am, Sat 2pm–7pm & 8pm–2am, Sun 1pm–1am

Contact: (0)4 584 5999 | @canaryclubdxb

BOCA

In a district known for dressed-up dinners and power lunches, BOCA keeps things cool. It’s a modern Spanish restaurant with a bar that’s just as much the draw as the food. The vibe is chilled out – warm lighting, big tables, casual chatter, and a terrace that feels like a hidden corner of the city. Ideal for a grown-up night out where conversation matters and the mood stays easy. Come for a catch-up, a few small plates, and a solid wine list.

Location: BOCA, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai

Times: daily 12pm–2am (kitchen closes at 11.30pm)

Contact: (0)4 323 1833 | @bocadubai

GABA

Hidden in Dubai Marina, GABA moves at its own pace. By day, it’s a serene tea lounge – rare organic brews, calm energy, soft light, and a quiet sense of ritual. But behind a discreet door, the mood shifts. The bar feels like an art-filled living room with a DJ – intimate, low-key, and effortlessly cool. Go when you’re in the mood for a night that feels more like a house party only a few are invited to.

Location: GABA, M level, Marina Promenade, Marina Gate 2, Dubai Marina

Times: Sun–Thurs 5 pm–1 am · Fri–Sat 5 pm–3 am

Contact: (0)55 397 6973 | @gaba.dubai

Nola

If you know, you know. Nola’s been a staple in JLT for nearly ten years – part eatery, part neighbourhood hangout, and always a solid call for after-work drinks, jazz nights or a catch-up that somehow turns into closing time. It’s the kind of bar people return to again and again, because the vibe is always good. The newer City Walk branch brings the same easygoing energy to a slicker postcode. Think gold wallpaper, a dramatic chandelier, and a lively bar that rarely has an empty seat. The vibe leans gin-forward, and the bartenders can pour pretty much anything with style.

Location: Multiple locations; JLT Cluster P, Jumeirah Lake Towers, and City Walk – C2 – Al Wasl

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm–2am, Sat & Sun 1pm–2am

Contact: (0)4 392 8000 | @noladubai

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, tucked behind a vinyl shop in Business Bay, feels like a private studio session. The warm wood interiors put the focus on sound – with DJs spinning carefully selected tunes every night. The izakaya-style menu is simple and perfect for a laid-back night. It’s the spot when you’re in the mood for a relaxed, music-focused vibe.

Location: Level 2, Pullman Dubai Downtown, Marasi Drive, Business Bay

Times: Sun–Thurs 7:30 pm–2 am · Fri–Sat 7:30 pm–3 am

Contact: (0)4 412 6666 | @honeycombhifi