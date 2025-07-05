What’s cooking in some of the best restaurants in Abu Dhabi this week

Good food isn’t hard to find in Abu Dhabi – but some spots, new or familiar, are switching things up in the best way. Here are five of the best restaurants in Abu Dhabi doing something different this week.

Bushra by Buddha-Bar

For a laid-back midday bite with a view, Bushra’s business lunch is a solid go-to. Tucked along Yas Bay Waterfront, the space leans luxe but relaxed, with warm interiors and a menu that leans into elevated Middle Eastern flavours. The lunch deal keeps things simple: two courses and a drink for Dhs109, or upgrade to a glass of grape or bubbly for Dhs129. Good for catch-ups, casual meetings, or just switching up the usual lunch routine.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Monday to Friday, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: Dhs109 (two courses + soft drink), Dhs129 (with grape or sparkling)

Contact: 050 601 1195 | @bushra_abudhabi

Barbossa

Tuesdays at Barbossa are all about tacos and margaritas. Two hours of unlimited handmade tacos – served on fresh corn tortillas and paired with your choice of salsa and classic margaritas. The vibe is laid-back, the food is simple yet satisfying, perfect for long lunches or post-work catch-ups.

Location: Barbossa, Yas Bay Waterfront

Times: Tuesdays 6pm to 2am

Cost: Dhs130 (with soft drinks), Dhs180 (with margaritas) per person

Contact: 050 402 2286 | @barbossa_auh

Café Milano

If you’re after a weekday lunch that feels classic and refined, Café Milano has you covered. The set menu features Italian staples crafted with fresh, seasonal ingredients – choose between two or three courses, all served with serene waterfront views on Al Maryah Island.

Location: Café Milano, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 5pm

Cost: Dhs175 (two courses), Dhs195 (three courses), excluding drinks

Contact: 02 333 2444 | @cafemilanoae

99 Sushi Bar

If you love sushi, the weekday omakase lunch at 99 Sushi Bar is worth blocking time for. It’s a 10-course set menu that runs from noon to 2.15pm and includes standouts like baby squid tempura, Dragonfly maki, Toro flambe nigiri, and black cod – plus dessert and coffee, all for Dhs199.

Location: 99 Sushi Bar, The Galleria, Four Seasons Hotel, Level 1, Al Maryah Island

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2.15pm

Cost: Dhs199 per person (includes service charge and VAT)

Contact: 02 672 3333 | @99sushibaruae

Graphos Social Kitchen

If you’re in the mood for simple, comforting food in a relaxed setting, Graphos Social Kitchen is a solid choice. Two courses including pad Thai, burgers, and pasta come to just Dhs89.

Location: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Times: Mon-Fri, 12.30pm–3.30pm

Cost: Dhs89 (two courses)

Contact: 02 208 6906 | @graphossocialkitchen