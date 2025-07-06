Because calm is a vibe, and these cafés nailed it

Sometimes the best kind of luxury is finding that perfect quiet moment over great coffee, without the rush. And if you’re in Abu Dhabi, there’s no shortage of chic cafés with beautiful interiors and peaceful settings – the kind of spots that have mastered the art of calm. You can catch up with a friend, enjoy something freshly baked, or just take a quiet break from the day. From plant-filled corners to design-led lounges that feel more gallery than café, these are some of the most zen cafés in Abu Dhabi to cool off this summer.

La Petite Coffee

Minimalist and raw with an organic touch, La Petite Coffee in Al Ain is effortlessly stylish. Designed by Bone Studio, the café features chalky-pink plaster counters, industrial benches, and soothing neutral tones throughout. Wildflowers add a fresh feel while the coffee menu hits all the right notes, from iced brews to Spanish lattes.

Location: Al Maqta’a Bridge – Sas Al Nakhl – Abu Dhabi

Times: Sun-Thur (7am-12am) Fri-Sat (7am-1am)

Contact: (0)56 494 3443 | @lapetite.coffee

Parallel

Tucked away in a quiet neighbourhood, Parallel is a hidden gem worth discovering. Expect perfectly brewed Spanish cortados, toffee nut lattes, and flat whites made with Brazilian beans. A standout? The much-loved ice-cream bun which is a warm, fresh-out-the-oven bun stuffed with melting ice cream. On the food side, the café leans into indulgent brunch favourites, from Kinder brownies and French toast to açai cheesecake and earthy beetroot bowls. It’s a cosy, creative spot that’s consistently praised for its peaceful vibe and friendly team.

Location: 568 Al Khaleej Al Arabi St – Al Bateen – W18 03 – Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily 7am -11pm

Contact: (0)50 132 9224 | @parallelcafe

Joud

Set on a corner at Al Seef Village, Joud stands out with its inviting exterior and spacious interior. There’s plenty of seating, including a beautiful glass conservatory that floods the space with natural light. Alongside a solid coffee menu, they serve a range of tasty food options, making it a perfect spot for a laid-back catch-up or solo work session.

Location: Al Raha Gardens Plaza – Khalifa City

Times: Daily 8am to 11pm

Contact: (0)54 990 7199 | @joudcoffee

No. FiftySeven Boutique Café

Born from Emirati foodie friends Buthaina Al Mazrui and Alamira Noor Bani Hashim’s secret supper-club beginnings, No. FiftySeven has since transformed into a popular café and catering hub. The space is softly feminine with blush-pink tones, nude accents and rounded seating which makes it the ideal backdrop for a brunch escape. The standout dishes? A sumptuous hash-brown eggs Benedict or warm vanilla French toast with crème anglaise. Pair it with a Spanish latte or espresso for a perfectly laid-back morning.

Location: Building Two, Al Marasy, Al Bateen Harbour – Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 9am to 12am

Contact: (0)2 441 6100 | @no57cafe

Society

Originally from Dubai, Society has quickly become a must-visit in Abu Dhabi since it opened in 2022 on Mamsha Al Saadiyat. Founded by Emirati entrepreneur Sheikha Al Mheiri, the café feels like a bright, airy retreat straight out of LA’s Abbot Kinney, with floor-to-ceiling windows, cane-webbing accents, mid-century wooden chairs, and clusters of ceramic vases. The breakfast menu splits between sweet and savoury: indulgent pancakes, caramelised French toast, banana bread, and açai bowls on one side, and khachapuri, eggs benedict, and Turkish eggs with garlic labneh and Aleppo chilli butter on the other. Take a window seat, sip a butterscotch latte, and maybe sneak in the sticky croissant pudding.

Location: Soul Beach, Mamsha Al Saadiyat – Al Saadiyat Island – Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily 8 am to 10 pm

Contact: (0)2 886 7735 | @societyuae

Drop Coffee

Drop Coffee’s Yas Bay Waterfront location brings its award-winning brews to Yas Island – this is the brand’s first Abu Dhabi outpost and their inaugural food menu, created with UAE chef Reif Othman. The cafés’ imported, daily-roasted beans are brewed expertly using nine distinct methods, delivering a cup that speaks to coffee lovers. The food menu spans hearty all-day options, from shakshuka and avocado toast to burgers, pasta and salads, alongside lighter picks like acai bowls and chia pudding. The interior is minimalist and serene, featuring clean wooden textures, plants and spa-like tones, and there’s a bright outdoor terrace right by the water.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Daily 8 am–11 pm; Fri–Sat until midnight

Contact: (0)2 550 4683 | @wearedropcoffee