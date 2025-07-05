Dubai kitchens are in their summer era – here’s where to book this week

Menus are changing with the weather, and this week’s fresh additions are made for summer. From just-launched seasonal dishes to limited-time menus from some of the city’s most creative kitchens, these five restaurants in Dubai are serving something new — and seriously worth trying.

TOTÓ

TOTÓ Dubai has just launched a summer menu that brings serious coastal Italy vibes. Start with the insalata di polpo – chilled octopus with green beans, tomatoes, and violet potatoes in a zesty citrus dressing. The bruschettone al pomodoro features grilled sourdough topped with garlic, ripe tomatoes, and basil, while mussel lovers should dive into the garlicky sauté di cozze, inspired by Naples.

On the pasta front, highlights include the beef-stuffed ravioli di brasato, tagliatelle alla bolognese, and a vibrant shrimp risotto finished with Amalfi lemon. You’ll also find gnocchi alla sorrentina baked in tomato and mozzarella, and the calamarata allo scoglio, loaded with fresh seafood.For mains, tuck into Mediterranean-style grilled prawns or the ultra-tender veal cheek, slow-cooked and served with mash and demi-glace. Seasonal grilled vegetables round out the summer spread.

It’s all been curated by Chef Angelo Santi, a longtime star of the Italian food scene, so you know you’re in expert hands.

Location: TOTÓ Dubai, Hotel Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1a

Contact: (0)4 215 2121. @totorestaurantdubai

ALAYA

ALAYA’s Flavours of Sayf menu brings a fresh twist to Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine — just in time for summer evenings. Begin with creamy muhammara and a crisp, zesty fattoush salad, then move into warm starters like fried calamari with za’atar and spiced potato harra. For mains, there’s shish kofte simmered in rich tomato sauce, a hearty Mediterranean pasta with eggplant and cheese, and perfectly grilled shish chicken served alongside seasonal vegetables.

One of the standout dishes? The comforting maqlouba rice, layered with golden fried eggplant and cauliflower, full of flavour and soul. End on a sweet note with an apricot tart or pistachio ice cream, elevated with a scattering of jewel-like pomegranate seeds.

Location: ALAYA, Gate Village, DIFC

Cost: Flavours of Sayf menu, AED 250 per person

Times: Daily, 4pm to 8pm

Contact: (0)4 323 5654. @alayadubai

Three Cuts Steakhouse