Dubai kitchens are in their summer era – here’s where to book this week

Menus are changing with the weather, and this week’s fresh additions are made for summer. From just-launched seasonal dishes to limited-time menus from some of the city’s most creative kitchens, these five restaurants in Dubai are serving something new — and seriously worth trying.

TOTÓ

Images: Supplied

TOTÓ Dubai has just launched a summer menu that brings serious coastal Italy vibes. Start with the insalata di polpo – chilled octopus with green beans, tomatoes, and violet potatoes in a zesty citrus dressing. The bruschettone al pomodoro features grilled sourdough topped with garlic, ripe tomatoes, and basil, while mussel lovers should dive into the garlicky sauté di cozze, inspired by Naples.

On the pasta front, highlights include the beef-stuffed ravioli di brasato, tagliatelle alla bolognese, and a vibrant shrimp risotto finished with Amalfi lemon. You’ll also find gnocchi alla sorrentina baked in tomato and mozzarella, and the calamarata allo scoglio, loaded with fresh seafood.For mains, tuck into Mediterranean-style grilled prawns or the ultra-tender veal cheek, slow-cooked and served with mash and demi-glace. Seasonal grilled vegetables round out the summer spread.

It’s all been curated by Chef Angelo Santi, a longtime star of the Italian food scene, so you know you’re in expert hands.

Location: TOTÓ Dubai, Hotel Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1a

Contact: (0)4 215 2121. @totorestaurantdubai

ALAYA

Images: Supplied

ALAYA’s Flavours of Sayf menu brings a fresh twist to Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine — just in time for summer evenings. Begin with creamy muhammara and a crisp, zesty fattoush salad, then move into warm starters like fried calamari with za’atar and spiced potato harra. For mains, there’s shish kofte simmered in rich tomato sauce, a hearty Mediterranean pasta with eggplant and cheese, and perfectly grilled shish chicken served alongside seasonal vegetables.

One of the standout dishes? The comforting maqlouba rice, layered with golden fried eggplant and cauliflower, full of flavour and soul. End on a sweet note with an apricot tart or pistachio ice cream, elevated with a scattering of jewel-like pomegranate seeds.

Location: ALAYA, Gate Village, DIFC

Cost: Flavours of Sayf menu, AED 250 per person

Times: Daily, 4pm to 8pm

Contact: (0)4 323 5654. @alayadubai

Three Cuts Steakhouse

Image: Supplied

Perched on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, this understated spot keeps it simple: quality meat, expert execution, and a relaxed, no-fuss setting.

The business lunch follows the same formula — one starter, one main — with elevated picks like beef carpaccio, mushroom risotto, and steak frites. At Dhs135, it’s a well-spent midday break that delivers on flavour without overcomplicating things.

Location: Rooftop, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah

Cost: Dhs135 for one starter and one main

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm

Contact: (0)4 395 6000. @threecutsdxb

Babel

Image: Supplied

Take a break from the daily grind with a weekday lunch that celebrates Lebanese comfort food at its finest. At the heart of Babel’s menu is the Tabkha — traditional Lebanese home-style cooking, served in its most authentic form. The weekday “plat du jour” business lunch changes regularly, featuring soulful dishes like kibbeh shish barak (spiced kibbeh with yogurt dumplings), siyadieh (fragrant fish with caramelised onions and spices), and mulukhiyah (slow-cooked jute mallow leaves packed with flavour).

It’s a taste of home, served with a side of nostalgia.

Location: Babel, The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue, 1st Floor Financial Ctr St, Downtown Dubai

Cost: The “plat du jour” weekday business lunch is priced at just Dhs45

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 5pm

Contact: (0)4 431 2333.  babeldubai.com. @babeldubai

TATEL

Images: Supplied

Noche TATEL returns to TATEL Dubai every Thursday, bringing live music, flamenco flair, and authentic Spanish energy to the heart of Downtown. Expect vibrant performances by Keko Fontana and Fernando Gutiérrez on guitar, set against a backdrop of deep reds, sultry rhythms, and expertly mixed cocktails. On the menu: bold flavours like red tuna tartare with fried egg, rich seafood bisque rice, and the signature TATEL cheesecake.

It’s a weekly night out that channels the spirit of Spain — no passport required.

Location: TATEL, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai

Cost: À la carte Spanish menu and live entertainment

Time: Every Thursday, from 8.30pm till late

Contact: (0)4 215 2121. @tatel.dubai