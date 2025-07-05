5 of the best restaurants in Dubai this week: July 1 to July 3
Dubai kitchens are in their summer era – here’s where to book this week
Menus are changing with the weather, and this week’s fresh additions are made for summer. From just-launched seasonal dishes to limited-time menus from some of the city’s most creative kitchens, these five restaurants in Dubai are serving something new — and seriously worth trying.
TOTÓ
TOTÓ Dubai has just launched a summer menu that brings serious coastal Italy vibes. Start with the insalata di polpo – chilled octopus with green beans, tomatoes, and violet potatoes in a zesty citrus dressing. The bruschettone al pomodoro features grilled sourdough topped with garlic, ripe tomatoes, and basil, while mussel lovers should dive into the garlicky sauté di cozze, inspired by Naples.
On the pasta front, highlights include the beef-stuffed ravioli di brasato, tagliatelle alla bolognese, and a vibrant shrimp risotto finished with Amalfi lemon. You’ll also find gnocchi alla sorrentina baked in tomato and mozzarella, and the calamarata allo scoglio, loaded with fresh seafood.For mains, tuck into Mediterranean-style grilled prawns or the ultra-tender veal cheek, slow-cooked and served with mash and demi-glace. Seasonal grilled vegetables round out the summer spread.
It’s all been curated by Chef Angelo Santi, a longtime star of the Italian food scene, so you know you’re in expert hands.
Location: TOTÓ Dubai, Hotel Boulevard, Downtown Dubai
Times: Daily, 12pm to 1a
Contact: (0)4 215 2121. @totorestaurantdubai
ALAYA
ALAYA’s Flavours of Sayf menu brings a fresh twist to Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine — just in time for summer evenings. Begin with creamy muhammara and a crisp, zesty fattoush salad, then move into warm starters like fried calamari with za’atar and spiced potato harra. For mains, there’s shish kofte simmered in rich tomato sauce, a hearty Mediterranean pasta with eggplant and cheese, and perfectly grilled shish chicken served alongside seasonal vegetables.
One of the standout dishes? The comforting maqlouba rice, layered with golden fried eggplant and cauliflower, full of flavour and soul. End on a sweet note with an apricot tart or pistachio ice cream, elevated with a scattering of jewel-like pomegranate seeds.
Location: ALAYA, Gate Village, DIFC
Cost: Flavours of Sayf menu, AED 250 per person
Times: Daily, 4pm to 8pm
Contact: (0)4 323 5654. @alayadubai
Three Cuts Steakhouse
Perched on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, this understated spot keeps it simple: quality meat, expert execution, and a relaxed, no-fuss setting.
The business lunch follows the same formula — one starter, one main — with elevated picks like beef carpaccio, mushroom risotto, and steak frites. At Dhs135, it’s a well-spent midday break that delivers on flavour without overcomplicating things.
Location: Rooftop, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah
Cost: Dhs135 for one starter and one main
Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm
Contact: (0)4 395 6000. @threecutsdxb
Babel
Take a break from the daily grind with a weekday lunch that celebrates Lebanese comfort food at its finest. At the heart of Babel’s menu is the Tabkha — traditional Lebanese home-style cooking, served in its most authentic form. The weekday “plat du jour” business lunch changes regularly, featuring soulful dishes like kibbeh shish barak (spiced kibbeh with yogurt dumplings), siyadieh (fragrant fish with caramelised onions and spices), and mulukhiyah (slow-cooked jute mallow leaves packed with flavour).
It’s a taste of home, served with a side of nostalgia.