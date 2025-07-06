What’s On: things to do in Abu Dhabi

Discover 6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week, from night swims to cultural gems and adventures. Your perfect weekend plan awaits.

Friday, July 4

Breath By The Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breath By The Beach (@breathbtb)

Dinner with a side of sea breeze? Yes, please.

Breath By The Beach is the latest foodie hotspot to land at Al Hudayriyat’s Marsana, think flavour packed curries, juicy burgers, fresh sushi, bao, tacos and more. Make sure you leave room for dessert, because their sweet selection is the perfect way to round off your meal.

Location: Breath By The Beach, Al Hudayriyat Beach

Times: Open daily 7.45am-11.45pm

Contact: 02 877 8839

@breathbtb

Night Beach Swim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

But don’t call it a night just yet…

Right beside you, Marsana East Beach has just launched night swimming, so once you’ve wrapped up dinner, you can dive straight into the sea. Open until midnight daily, this new night swim spot lets you cool off under the stars, relax on luxe loungers, and soak up the ultimate laid-back beach vibes.

Friday plans = sorted.

Location: Marsana East Beach, Hudayriyat Island

Times: Friday, sunset to midnight



Cost: Adults: Dhs50 weekdays & Dhs100 weekends, kids (6–11): Dhs25, under 6s: Free

@marsanahudayriyat

Saturday, July 5

New rides at Yas Waterworld

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Waterworld™️ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@yaswaterworldyasisland)

The iconic Yas Island waterpark has unveiled its biggest expansion yet, a brand-new zone bursting with more than 20 fresh rides, slides, and splash tastic attractions. That’s over 60 ways to cool off, turn up the thrills, and soak in some serious summer fun.

Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or just looking to beat the heat, this mega water playground is where your best summer memories start. Be among the first to dive in.

Location: Yas Waterworld, Yas Island

Cost: From Dhs295

Contact: yaswaterworldyasisland.com, 02 414 2000

Cookie Decorating for the Little Ones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seed & Bloom (@seedandbloomcafe)

Little chefs, it’s time to get creative! Kids can enjoy a fun-filled hour of cookie decorating, where sprinkles, icing, and imagination come together. It’s a sweet way to spend the afternoon — and they get to take their tasty creations home, too!

Location: Seed & Bloom Cafe, Gardens Plaza, Khalifa City

Times: Saturday July 5, 2pm to 3pm

Contact: seedandbloomcafe.com, 056 377 3443

@seedandbloomcafe

Brunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dinosbistroitaliano

While the kids enjoy coffee decorating, treat yourself to a long lunch and Italian indulgence at Dino’s. Tuck into a hearty midday brunch from 12pm to 4pm with all your favourite classics. Packages start from Dhs220 with soft drinks, or Dhs280 if you fancy free-flowing grapes, bubbly, and house sips.

Location: Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Abu Dhabi

Times: Saturday, 2pm to 3pm

Cost: From Dhs220

Contact: 2307 5551

@dinosbistroitaliano

Sunday, July 6

Painting Experience for the adults

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seed & Bloom (@seedandbloomcafe)

Tap into your artistic side with a relaxed afternoon of painting at Seed & Bloom. Surrounded by calming vibes and creative energy, this guided session is perfect for unwinding, trying something new, and connecting with fellow creatives over coffee and colour.

Location: Seed & Bloom Cafe, Gardens Plaza, Khalifa City

Times: Sunday, July 5, 2pm to 4pm

Contact: seedandbloomcafe.com, 056 377 3443

@seedandbloomcafe

Brooklyn Chop House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Chop House UAE (@brooklynchophouse.ae)

Straight from Times Square to the capital, Brooklyn Chop House has officially opened at W Abu Dhabi, and it’s serving big city flavour with an Asian twist. Think dim sum stuffed with pastrami, dry-aged steaks, and hip-hop vibes in a slick, moody space. Date night, sorted.

Location: Brooklyn Chop House W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

Times: Tues to Sun 6pm-11pm

Contact: 02 656 0000

@brooklynchophouse.ae

Images: Instagram