6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: July 4 to 6
What’s On: things to do in Abu Dhabi
Discover 6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week, from night swims to cultural gems and adventures. Your perfect weekend plan awaits.
Friday, July 4
Breath By The Beach
Dinner with a side of sea breeze? Yes, please.
Breath By The Beach is the latest foodie hotspot to land at Al Hudayriyat’s Marsana, think flavour packed curries, juicy burgers, fresh sushi, bao, tacos and more. Make sure you leave room for dessert, because their sweet selection is the perfect way to round off your meal.
Location: Breath By The Beach, Al Hudayriyat Beach
Times: Open daily 7.45am-11.45pm
Contact: 02 877 8839
Night Beach Swim
But don’t call it a night just yet…
Right beside you, Marsana East Beach has just launched night swimming, so once you’ve wrapped up dinner, you can dive straight into the sea. Open until midnight daily, this new night swim spot lets you cool off under the stars, relax on luxe loungers, and soak up the ultimate laid-back beach vibes.
Friday plans = sorted.
Location: Marsana East Beach, Hudayriyat Island
Times: Friday, sunset to midnight
Cost: Adults: Dhs50 weekdays & Dhs100 weekends, kids (6–11): Dhs25, under 6s: Free
Saturday, July 5
New rides at Yas Waterworld
The iconic Yas Island waterpark has unveiled its biggest expansion yet, a brand-new zone bursting with more than 20 fresh rides, slides, and splash tastic attractions. That’s over 60 ways to cool off, turn up the thrills, and soak in some serious summer fun.
Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or just looking to beat the heat, this mega water playground is where your best summer memories start. Be among the first to dive in.
Location: Yas Waterworld, Yas Island
Cost: From Dhs295
Contact: yaswaterworldyasisland.com, 02 414 2000
Cookie Decorating for the Little Ones
Little chefs, it’s time to get creative! Kids can enjoy a fun-filled hour of cookie decorating, where sprinkles, icing, and imagination come together. It’s a sweet way to spend the afternoon — and they get to take their tasty creations home, too!
Location: Seed & Bloom Cafe, Gardens Plaza, Khalifa City
Times: Saturday July 5, 2pm to 3pm
Contact: seedandbloomcafe.com, 056 377 3443
Brunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano
While the kids enjoy coffee decorating, treat yourself to a long lunch and Italian indulgence at Dino’s. Tuck into a hearty midday brunch from 12pm to 4pm with all your favourite classics. Packages start from Dhs220 with soft drinks, or Dhs280 if you fancy free-flowing grapes, bubbly, and house sips.
Location: Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Abu Dhabi
Times: Saturday, 2pm to 3pm
Cost: From Dhs220
Contact: 2307 5551
Sunday, July 6
Painting Experience for the adults
Tap into your artistic side with a relaxed afternoon of painting at Seed & Bloom. Surrounded by calming vibes and creative energy, this guided session is perfect for unwinding, trying something new, and connecting with fellow creatives over coffee and colour.
Location: Seed & Bloom Cafe, Gardens Plaza, Khalifa City
Times: Sunday, July 5, 2pm to 4pm
Contact: seedandbloomcafe.com, 056 377 3443
Brooklyn Chop House
Straight from Times Square to the capital, Brooklyn Chop House has officially opened at W Abu Dhabi, and it’s serving big city flavour with an Asian twist. Think dim sum stuffed with pastrami, dry-aged steaks, and hip-hop vibes in a slick, moody space. Date night, sorted.
Location: Brooklyn Chop House W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
Times: Tues to Sun 6pm-11pm
Contact: 02 656 0000
