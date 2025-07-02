You’ve heard of beach days… now get ready for beach nights

Move over sunbathing, Abu Dhabi’s stepping into the spotlight with a brand-new way to beat the heat. Say hello to night swimming at Marsana East Beach, the capital’s first ever beach experience that stays open after dark.

Tucked away on the vibrant Hudayriyat Island, this isn’t just about a quick dip, it’s an entire summer mood. From now until September 30, you can cool off after sunset, kick back on luxe loungers, and enjoy a beachside vibe that’s got chill written all over it.

So what’s the vibe?

Imagine dipping into floodlit waters with the city skyline in the background, a gentle breeze on your face, and your midnight snack just a QR code away.

Marsana East Beach pulls out all the stops:

Safe, lifeguard-supervised night swims

Super comfy loungers and free towels

Beach coolers stocked with water to keep you refreshed

Food and drinks delivered straight to your spot via QR scan

Plus, with eight nearby restaurants and cafés, from gooey grilled cheese to silky scoops of gelato, you’ll have plenty of post swim snacks to choose from.

Perks, perks and more perks

It’s not just about the swim. Nighttime beachgoers can expect family-friendly entertainment, themed dining offers, and wallet-friendly discounts all summer long.

Spend Dhs200 at participating outlets and you’ll snag:

50% off beach entry

Half-price tickets to Splash Park at Circuit X (hello, water slides)

Timings & tickets

Location: Marsana East Beach, Hudayriyat Island

Times: Mon to Thurs sunset to 10pm, Fri to Sun sunset to midnight



Cost: Adults: Dhs50 weekdays & Dhs100 weekends, kids (6–11): Dhs25, under 6s: Free

See you by the shore (after dark, of course).

So grab your towel, round up the crew, and make some moonlit memories, because this is one beach glow-up you don’t want to miss.

Ready to make another splash? Marsana’s got your nights, Yas Waterworld’s new rides got your days, it’s a swim season, and you’re the main character.

Images: Marsana Beach Website