Here’s what’s cooking in Dubai this weekend

Summer is doing its thing, and so is the city. Indoors is where it’s at, and these spots are keeping things cool with new menus, drops, and weekend energy that’s worth the reservation. Here’s where to eat at some of the best restaurants in Dubai this weekend.

L’Amo

One of the city’s most refined Italian restaurants, L’Amo Bistro del Mare has introduced two seasonal menus that keep things simple and summery. The Menu di Stagione runs all day and features dishes like ricotta-stuffed zucchini flowers, crab salad with gazpacho, and pasta with langoustine and yellow datterino tomatoes. For weekday lunch, Pranzo a L’Amo is back – a two-course menu with starters like golden calamari and octopus salad, and mains including Milanese chicken and Ligurian-style fish. The setting is relaxed but elegant, with sweeping views of Dubai Harbour and a curated wine list to match.

Location: L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Dubai Harbour

Times: Pranzo a L’Amo available Mon–Fri, 12pm–3pm

Cost: Pranzo a L’Amo Dhs135 (two courses), Dhs155 with dessert & coffee

Contact: (0)4 278 4800. @lamobistrodelmare

Buddha-Bar

Buddha-Bar’s popular brunch is back, running every Saturday through July with a new mix of Pan-Asian sharing plates, live entertainment, and signature cocktails. Expect crowd-favourites like seafood ceviche, wagyu kushiyaki, teriyaki salmon, grilled beef striploin, and the Seventh Heaven dessert platter – all served in the signature moody-glam Buddha-Bar setting.

Location: Buddha-Bar Dubai, Grosvenor House, Dubai

Times: Saturdays in July, 1pm–4pm

Cost: Dhs450 per person (soft), Dhs550 (hops and grape), Dhs650 (premium), Dhs750 (Champagne)

Contact: (0)4 317 3000. @buddhabardubai

Forma

Recently opened, and tucked inside the Al Safa Art & Design Library, Forma is the go-to spot for a casual pizza night this summer. The vibe is artsy yet laid-back – perfect for hanging out with friends and sharing something a little different. Their standout pizzas include a spicy Pepperoni with hot honey drizzle and the Bacon Pistachio, topped with nduja and pistachios. Feeling adventurous? Try the Miso Corn with flamed corn and crispy onion. Classics like the six cheese and margherita are also on the menu. Pair your pizza with one of their signature mocktails like lychee and peach or coffee & popcorn, and don’t miss dessert – cookies & pistachio cream or their pretzel softie. For a morning fix, drop by for a croissant, specialty coffee, or their own ‘formatcha’.

Location: Al Safa Art & Design Library, Jumeirah

Times: Weekdays 8am–11:30pm, weekends 8am–12:30am

Contact: (0)4 329 2813. @formauae

Fish Taverna

This July, Fish Taverna at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi brings Aegean flavours to Dubai’s Summer Restaurant Week. Over 10 days, enjoy two special set menus designed for summer dining by the sea: a 2-course lunch and a 3-course dinner. Think grilled sea bass with fennel and red cabbage salad, creamy yoghurt meze, and classic pistachio baklava. The relaxed beachfront vibe makes it the perfect spot for a laid-back meal with fresh seafood and vegetarian options.

Location: Fish Beach Taverna, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark

Times: Lunch 12pm–4pm, dinner 6pm–11pm

Cost: 2-course lunch Dhs95, 3-course dinner Dhs150

Contact: (0)4 511 7373. @fishdubai

Studio Frantzén

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio Frantzén Dubai (@studiofrantzendubai)

Studio Frantzén at Atlantis The Palm brings something lighter to the table this summer with a new two-course dinner menu curated by celebrated Swedish chef Björn Frantzén. The space is modern and lively, with an open kitchen and low-lit interiors perfect for long dinners and late-night conversation. The menu lets you build your own two-course meal from a refined lineup. Think veal steak tartare, seabass ceviche, and tiger prawns to start. Mains range from grilled salmon and lamb rack to a Wagyu burger or even a BBQ celeriac for something plant-based but flavour-packed. A line-up of sides like crispy Brussels sprouts and hasselback potatoes round it all off.

Location: Studio Frantzén, Atlantis The Palm

Times: Daily, 6pm to 11.30pm (available until 30 September)

Cost: Dhs275 per person for a two-course dinner menu

Contact: (0)4 426 2626. @studiofrantzendubai

Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Bussola at Jumeirah Golf Estates has launched a new two-course Summer Business Lunch menu, perfect for a midday reset. Choose from light starters like Insalata Caprese or Tartar di Tonno, followed by mains including Gnocchi Sorrentino, Tagliata di Manzo, or Tagliolini ai Gamberi. Dessert upgrades include Tiramisu, Profiterole, and fruit sorbets.

Location: Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2pm

Cost: Dhs125 for a two-course lunch including bottled water

Contact: (0)4 586 7760. @bussola.jge