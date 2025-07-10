Who said you have to wait for Friday? Here are 10 excuses to get out of the house this week

Dubai might be known for going big on weekends, but the city doesn’t exactly hit pause from Monday to Thursday. There’s no shortage of things to do – day or night – whether you’re in the mood for a dance class, a cosy library café to hide out in, or a new summer tasting menu. From solo spa escapes to catch-ups over afternoon tea, there’s something for every kind of plan, mood, and budget – and every reason to escape the heat without leaving town.

Here are 10 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, July 7

Start your week with a proper business lunch

Here’s a proper way to break up your week – a business lunch that actually feels like a break. Tucked away on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, Three Cuts is all about keeping things sharp and simple: good meat, solid technique, and a laid-back space that doesn’t try too hard. The lunch menu sticks to the point – one starter, one main, but the picks are anything but basic. Think beef carpaccio, mushroom risotto, steak frites… all in at Dhs135. It’s the kind of midday move that works whether you’re flying solo or closing deals.

Location: Rooftop, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs135 for one starter and one main

Contact: (0)4 395 6000. @threecutsdxb

Treat yourself on World Chocolate Day

Chocolate lovers, this one’s your official excuse. Monday, July 7 marks World Chocolate Day, and if there’s ever a day to skip the guilt and lean in, it’s this one. Whether you’re into rich ganache, crisp pralines, or limited-edition desserts, Dubai has plenty going on. One standout? Swiss favourite Läderach. Known for its fresh artisanal chocolate and beautifully crafted pralines, this spot is as serious about quality as it is about presentation. It’s one of the few premium chocolatiers that handles every step in-house — from cocoa bean to final snap — and you can taste that precision in everything from their signature slabs to the in-store café offerings. We’ve also rounded up all the chocolate happenings across the city, so you can pick your ideal chocolate fix.

Location: The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre

Times: Monday–Thursday: 10 am–11 pm; Friday–Sunday: 10 am–midnight

Cost: Chocolate bark starts at Dhs320

Contact: laderach.ae. @laderach_uae

Tuesday, July 8

Shake things up with a belly dancing class

If your workout routine needs a bit of rhythm, here’s a good reason to switch it up. OneFit has launched weekly belly dancing classes that blend movement, music, and serious core work. Whether you’re completely new or already love a shimmy, it’s a fun way to train your body and switch off your brain for 50 minutes. Led by pro instructors, the sessions focus on hip circles, isolations, and posture-perfecting sequences – all set to upbeat tracks. It’s low-impact but effective, and way more entertaining than the treadmill.

Location: OneFit, multiple Dubai locations

Times: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10am; Wednesdays, 6pm (50 mins)

Contact: (0)4 570 0922. @onefituae

Booking: Through the OneFit app or onefitdubai.com

Cool down over a summer afternoon tea

Not all escapes require a boarding pass. The Summer Breeze Afternoon Tea at One&Only Royal Mirage is an easy way to slow down without leaving the city. Set in the calm, elegant surroundings of the Lobby Lounge and Samovar Lounge, this seasonal menu brings together light savouries, fresh pastries, and chilled infusions – all with the kind of detail and quiet luxury you’d expect from the setting. For something a little more hands-on, you can add a candle-making session with Kinza. It’s an extra touch that turns a simple catch-up into a creative little time-out.

Location: Lobby Lounge & Samovar Lounge, One&Only Royal Mirage

Times: Daily, 3pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs210 per person (afternoon tea), Dhs395 per person (with a glass of bubbly), Dhs250 for Kinza candle-making.

Contact: (0)4 399 9999 oneandonlyresorts.com

Get your taco fix at this waterside summer pop-up

Tortuga is back – and for the summer only. The cult Mexican spot has returned as a seasonal pop-up at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, taking over a corner of Hanaaya with all the hits: sizzling fajitas, chimichangas, street corn, and of course, tacos. It runs daily from lunchtime through to late evening, but Tuesdays are the big one. Expect favourites like carne asada with cheese crust and taquera salsa, or the crispy Baja-style fish with chile arbol emulsion. It’s loud, laid-back, and full of flavour – just how it should be.

Location: Hanaaya, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Times: Daily, 12:30pm to 10pm

Cost: Taco Tuesdays priced at Dhs150 (unlimited tacos) or Dhs250 (with 3 drinks)

Contact: 800 323 232 jumeirah.com

Wednesday, July 9

Dive into a new all-day breakfast at North Audley Cantine

The French bistro everyone in Dubai keeps returning to just launched a fresh all-day breakfast menu. North Audley Cantine (NAC) in Al Safa is now serving breakfast from 9am to noon, Monday to Thursday – perfect for whether you’re starting early or craving some comfort food later. Expect light, fresh, and flavourful dishes like shakshuka poached eggs, Turkish eggs, and scrambled eggs with Monterey jack and jalapeño mayo in a brioche bun. Can’t pick just one? The NAC Breakfast Plate has a little bit of everything. If you’re after something green, try their signature kale and cabbage salad with parmigiano, pine nuts, golden raisins, and honey za’atar dressing. Sharing plates also make a comeback with favourites like honey sweet potato, popcorn chicken with spicy mayo, crushed burrata, and chicken sliders with sriracha mayo. For dessert, choose from crushed milk chocolate cookies with frosties soft serve, speculoos French toast with raspberries and clotted cream, ricotta pancakes with dulce de leche and banana, or a daily pastries basket – perfect alongside your coffee.

Location: H Residence, Al Safa

Times: Monday to Thursday, 9am to 12pm

Contact: (0)43791774 @nacdubai

Reservations: nacdubai.com

Level up your summer Pilates routine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REVIVE (@revive_reformer_pilates)

Looking to stay consistent through the quieter months? REVIVE, the boutique homegrown Pilates studio at Jumeirah Golf Estates, has launched a limited-time Summer Unlimited Reformer Pilates Pass – offering unlimited group classes throughout July and August. It’s valid at both their flagship Fairways studio and the newer REVIVE+ space inside the Golf & Country Club. Whether you’re completely new or already deep into your Pilates flow, the pass gives access to beginner, mixed, and advanced Reformer classes taught by certified instructors.

Location: REVIVE: First Floor, Jumeirah Golf Estates, REVIVE+: Inside Jumeirah Golf Clubhouse (via gym)

Times: Mon–Fri: 6am–8pm, Sat–Sun: 8am–11am

Cost: Dhs999 per month (July & August only)

Contact: (0)52 674 1822 revive-pilates.com

Hide out at a cosy library café

At the intersection of style and substance, The Lighthouse is a design-focused café and concept store in D3. Breakfast to dinner, retail concept store, with curated shelves of culinary and design books – this cosy library café perfect for lingering over a meal and flipping through beautiful reads between bites.

Location: Building 6, Dubai Design District

Times: Open daily, 8am to 11pm

Cost: Coffee starting at Dhs22

Contact: (0)4 380 2088 @thelighthouse_ae

Thursday, July 10

Take a midweek pause with a luxe summer spa deal

Looking for a reset without waiting for the weekend? PAUSE Spa by Château Berger at Paramount Hotel Midtown is offering just the right kind of midweek escape. Inspired by French wellness traditions and Hollywood glamour, this serene spot blends calm, scent, and sound into a genuinely relaxing reset. Their summer go-to? The ‘To The Stars’ signature massage – a bespoke treatment tailored to your body’s needs, designed to release tension, ease muscle stiffness, and help you zone out properly. The spa itself feels worlds away from the city – plush, quiet, and cinematic without being over the top. Therapists are trained in Château Berger’s French techniques, so every session feels well thought-out and refined. If you’re overdue for some proper downtime, this is your midweek move.

Location: PAUSE Spa, Paramount Hotel Midtown

Times: Daily from 10am to 10pm

Cost: Dhs550 (60 mins), Dhs690 (90 mins)

Contact: (0)4 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Pair cocktails with curry at Jamavar’s new tasting menu

Jamavar Dubai has launched Spice & Spirits – a new four-course tasting menu where every dish is matched with a cocktail that does more than just sit pretty on the side. It’s all about contrast and balance: smoky prawns with apricot Palomas, rich butter chicken offset by a kaffir-lime-spiked daiquiri, and dessert paired with an espresso martini laced with saffron. Available from June 19, guests can choose between vegetarian or non-veg options – both deeply rooted in Indian culinary heritage but reimagined through flavour-pushing drinks. The setting? Intimate, warm, and already MICHELIN-starred less than a year since opening.

Location: Jamavar, Address Residences Opera District, Downtown Dubai

Timings: Daily from 12pm to 12am (from 12:30pm on weekends)

Cost: Dhs395 per person

Contact: 04 553 7852. jamavarrestaurants.com. @jamavardubai