What’s On: things to do in Abu Dhabi

Discover 7 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week from family fun and foodie finds to cultural gems and thrilling adventures. Your ultimate week starts here.

Monday, July 7

Mondays mean one thing, Fiesta

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar is bringing serious energy to Abu Dhabi nights. This urban-chic hotspot delivers Mediterranean-style tapas, global wines, and a vibey atmosphere that’s hard to beat. Get stuck into Fiesta Mondays, a weekly celebration of Peruvian flavours. Think bold bites, flowing piscos, and Latin flair all night long. Packages include two Peruvian tapas and two hours of unlimited piscos and house beverages.

Location: The Warehouse, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC

Times: Daily from 5pm to 2am

Cost: Packages start from Dhs180

Contact: warehouse.pearl@rotana.com, 02 307 5552

Tuesday, July 8

Business lunch, but make it Italian

Dino’s Bistro Italiano is serving up feel good Italian food with flair. This cosy, casual spot delivers modern takes on Italian classics, from fresh pasta to perfectly grilled meats all made with premium ingredients and a whole lot of amore.

Location: Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC

Times: Tuesday lunch from 12pm to 3:30pm

Cost: 2 courses for Dhs115 includes soft beverages, 3 courses for Dhs135 includes soft beverages

Contact: dinos.pearl@rotana.com, 02 307 5551

Hit the high notes at Karaoke night

Ready to unleash your inner superstar? c.mondo is the perfect midweek escape. With stylish interiors, casual vibes, and screens playing all your favourite sports, it’s where good drinks and great times meet. Grab your crew, pick your favourite tracks, and sing your heart out in a fun and laid back setting. Whether you’re a diva, a duet pro, or just in it for the laughs this night’s for you.

Location: c.mondo bar, Centro Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC

Times: Tuesdays from 7pm to 10pm.

Contact: fb.centrocapital@rotana.com, 02 409 6514

Wednesday, July 9

Skate, play, repeat

ZSC Ice Rink Summer Kids Camp is back and it’s the coolest way for kids to spend the summer! Offering expert-led skating lessons, fun on-ice games, and non-stop icy excitement at Zayed Sports City. Whether they’re first-timers or future pros, every child gets top-tier coaching in a safe, supportive setting. Register by the day or week it’s totally flexible.

Location: Zayed Sports City Ice Rink, Abu Dhabi

Times: 8:45am to 1pm (45 kids per day so get there early)

Cost: Kids aged 5 to 12, online (early bird): Dhs800/week Dhs190/day, in person: Dhs840/week | Dhs210/day

Contact: zsc.ae

Tasting menu at Niri

NIRI Restaurant & Bar introduces a refreshed Tasting Menu, a refined journey through authentic Japanese flavours. Think charcoal-grilled yakitori, sustainable Salmon Yakimeshi, and their iconic Kinako Pistachio Cheesecake, all rooted in seasonality and simplicity.

Location: NIRI Restaurant & Bar, Abu Dhabi

Times: Thursdays from 12pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs300 per person with add ons available (minimum 2 guests)

Contact: nirirestaurant.com, 02 546 8886

Thursday, July 10

Chill out, literally

Escape the heat and step into a frozen wonderland at Snow Park Abu Dhabi, where it’s winter all year round. With snow-covered slopes, icy attractions, and playful zones for all ages, it’s the coolest place in the capital to beat the summer heat. Whether you’re building snowmen, tackling snow slides, or exploring the Enchanted Tree, this indoor Arctic adventure is packed with frosty fun for the whole family.

Location: Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi

Cost: From Dhs215

Contact: snowabudhabi.com, 600 511 115

Push your limits

Barry’s Abu Dhabi is the go to spot for workout warriors craving high-intensity, results-driven sessions. Located at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, this studio serves up nonstop group classes all day long, including ladies-only and targeted workouts like chest, back & abs or lower body. If you want to sweat, burn, and get stronger fast, Barry’s is where it’s at.

Location: Level 1, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island

Times: Thursdays from 6am to 8:30pm

Contact: barrys.com, @barrysuae

