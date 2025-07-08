No plans? No problem. Here’s what to do in Dubai this weekend

Dubai weekends never leave you short on plans – and that’s part of the fun. Whether you’re in the mood to try a new restaurant, switch off at a spa day, or catch up over afternoon tea, the city doesn’t disappoint. You’ll find something for every pace, every vibe, and every friend group – or even just yourself.

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, July 4

Grab a drink with a view

Sexy Fish doesn’t do anything halfway – and its happy hour is no different. Now running from Monday to Friday, the Kanpai menu brings together crisp cocktails, bold bites, and skyline views in true Sexy Fish style. The vibe? Underwater luxe meets Tokyo after-hours, with the Burj Khalifa in the background and low-lit energy indoors. Expect snacks, maki, edamame gyoza, crispy duck bao, spicy tuna maki, and skewers with just the right amount of heat. Cocktails include Espresso Martinis and Lychee Martinis, plus wine, sake, and a tight list of spirits. You don’t need a booking – just grab a seat at the bar, order a round, and make 4pm feel like midnight.

Location: Sexy Fish, DIF

Cost: Bites are priced at Dhs49, cocktails Dhs55, wine & sake Dhs40

Times: Monday to Friday, 4pm to 7pm

Contact: (0)4 381 9000. @sexyfishdxb

Try your luck at Bongo’s Bingo

It’s back – the only bingo night in town where chaos is part of the plan. Bongo’s Bingo returns to The Tent at Bla Bla this Friday, bringing with it all the usual madness: rave breaks, dance-offs, crowd singalongs, and totally random prizes (think unicorns, hoovers, or who-knows-what). It’s loud, it’s messy, and it’s definitely not your usual bingo night. Expect loud music, surprise prizes, and an atmosphere that leans more party than parlour game.

Location: The Tent, Bla Bla, JBR

Cost: Dhs150 per person

Times: Friday 4 July, doors open 7pm

Contact: @bongosbingodubai

Saturday, July 5

Let it all go with a proper spa day

Some days call for a full reset – no phone, no plans, just calm. At Banyan Tree Spa, you’ll get a 60-minute signature treatment from therapists trained at the brand’s own spa academy, followed by a two-course lunch at Alizée. You’ll also get access to the pool and private beach for the rest of the day. Slow pace, warm sun, zero stress.

Location: Banyan Tree Spa, Bluewaters Island

Cost: 60-minute signature massage & lunch priced at Dhs690 (weekends)

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Contact: (0)4 556 6401. @banyantreespa

Make time for a boujee midday dessert

If you’re near Palazzo Versace and in the mood for something extravagant, head to Mosaico for their latest creation: the Opera Gold Bar. The pistachio kunafa-based dessert is wrapped in a gold-bar-shaped chocolate shell and finished with a layer of 24-karat gold. It pairs perfectly with the golden cappuccino, making it a solid mid-afternoon treat or a celebratory pause that doesn’t go over the top (well, just slightly).

Location: Mosaico, Palazzo Versace Dubai

Times: Daily, 8am to 1a

Cost: Opera Gold Bar Dhs110, with 1 Golden Cappuccino Dhs150, with 2 Golden Cappuccinos Dhs210

Contact: (0)4 556 8805. @plazzoversacedubai

Try the new summer menu at Studio Frantzén

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio Frantzén Dubai (@studiofrantzendubai)

Studio Frantzén at Atlantis The Palm brings something lighter to the table this summer with a new two-course dinner menu curated by celebrated Swedish chef, Björn Frantzén. The space is modern and lively, with an open kitchen and low-lit interiors perfect for long dinners and late-night conversation. The menu lets you build your own two-course meal from a refined lineup. Think veal steak tartare, seabass ceviche, and tiger prawns to start. Mains range from grilled salmon and lamb rack to a Wagyu burger or even a BBQ celeriac for something plant-based but flavour-packed. A line-up of sides like crispy Brussels sprouts and Hasselback potatoes round it all off.

Location: Studio Frantzén, Atlantis The Palm

Times: Daily, 6pm to 11.30pm (available until 30 September)

Cost: Dhs275 per person for two courses

Contact: (0)4 426 2626. @studiofrantzendubai

Sunday, July 6

Go for an all-day breakfast spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BohoX (@thebohox)

BohoX is a go-to spot any time of day, but their all-day breakfast is a standout. From truffle scramble and beef brisket Benedict to shakshuka and a giant croissant, there’s something for every craving. Their Bohemian Turkish breakfast brings a mix of classic and creative twists, while the French toast and pancakes are hard to resist. With a cosy atmosphere and a pet-friendly outdoor space, it’s the perfect, laid-back spot to start (or continue) your day.

Location: BohoX, 55 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 9 am–1 am

Cost: starting at Dhs175–200 per person (Dhs350 for two)

Contact: Tel: (0)52 103 2646. @thebohox

Stretch it out at a yoga session

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shimis (@shimis.dubai)

Tucked inside Alserkal Avenue, Shimis is a light-filled studio known for its calming atmosphere and modern take on practice. The space offers Vinyasa, Hatha, Yin and private sessions – suited to anyone looking to stretch, reset, or just move with more intention. It’s not just about poses here. Shimis makes space for focus and breath, with a schedule that works whether you’re easing in or going all in.

Location: Warehouse 42, Alserkal Avenue, Street 8, Dubai

Times: Daily from 7am to 9pm (weekdays) and 8am to 4pm (Saturdays), 8am to 8pm (Sundays)

Cost: Drop-in classes from Dhs110; packages and memberships available

Contact: (0)4 284 2077 @shimis.dubai

Check out a new, instagrammable Afternoon tea

Address Hotels & Resorts is running “Whispers of Honey”, a seasonal afternoon tea in collaboration with Seedra, spotlighting eight distinct varieties of infused honey across sweet and savoury dishes. You’ll find it at five of Dubai’s flagship spots: Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Creek Harbour, Palace Downtown, and Palace Dubai Creek Harbour. Expect savoury plates like bruschetta with buffalo kaymak and Seedra honeycomb, lobster rolls with ginger honey glaze, smoked salmon rolls with Oscietra caviar, turkey ham and cheese with mango honey mustard, and vegetarian tramezzini with pumpkin and pomegranate. On the sweet side: lemon basil tarts with yuzu and ginger honey, chocolate mousse with tonka creme brulee, sesame honey ganache with sesame praline, pistachio ganache with orange honey jam, and a flower honey cake with apricot compote.

Location: Multiple locations; Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Creek Harbour, Palace Downtown, and Palace Dubai Creek Harbour

Times: Running until August 31, from 3pm to 6pm

Cost: Afternoon tea is priced at Dhs195 per person

Contact: (0)4 436 8888 @addresshotels