Ahead of World Chocolate Day, satisfy all those cravings

World Chocolate Day is coming up on July 7, but let’s be honest, we don’t need any kind of excuse to indulge in a big, fat, dense slice of chocolate cake, the kind that makes all your problems go away. If you’re looking to satisfy such a category of craving in Dubai, then we’ve got you covered with this list. By order of What’s On, everyone gets chocolate cake.

Jun’s

Now this is a special weekend treat. Jun’s chocolate cake contains the magical powers of Chef Kelvin Cheung’s genius and gluten-free goodness, so everyone can enjoy a slice come Thursday. Think layers upon layers of chocolate sponge cake topped with dark chocolate mousse & dark chocolate ganache topped with salted caramel and burnt milk crumble – sounds exquisite, and indeed, it is. The layers are thin, rich, packed with flavour and texture, and if this isn’t a way to reward yourself on the weekend, we don’t know what is.

@junsdubai

OMA

OMA has heartwarming homegrown origins – the whole corporate-to-croissant type story, and while they do cakes and cookies, as well as some tinned varieties like the dream cake and tiramusi, their chocolate crack cake is a divine variation of the traditional chocolate cake. In a tin, like the ever popular dream cake format, with layers of rich Valrhona chocolate with just the right amount of crunch. Grab a spoon and work away through the creamy, dreamy layers.

@taste.oma

Rise Bakehouse

Rise Bakehouse in Al Quoz is all about that perfect slice for one. Specialising of sorts in lunchbox cakes, those cute little mini things you’ve probably seen on your Instagram, they have a chocolate variety as well. Feuilletine chocolate crunch cake – a 4-inch, 2-layered chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream filling and dark chocolate feuilletine. It’s enough for two people, but you don’t have to share and we support that. Don’t miss out on their workshops.

@rise.bakehouse

Parker’s Matilda Cake

Miss Trunchbull and Bruce Bogtrotter’s cake-filled saga has given birth to a Dubai desserts Instagram favourite – the Matilda Cake, found at Parker’s outlets across the UAE. Videos of this massive cake slice encased in a little cardboard triangle and filled to the brim with chocolate sauce, and shots of the cardboard being lifted and the most inviting chocolate pour may be frequent on your explore page. Bruce’s chocolate smeared face is the telltale sign, perched on little stick and stuck into the slice. It looks so good – the cravings are starting to hit.

@parkers

Melenzane

A bit unconventional but this Milly Cake from Italian spot Melenzane has captured the attention and hearts of many. It’s essentially a super creamy, rich, thick mousse, served in a dish with a jar of what looks like chocolate milk. Think crunchy hazelnut layers, silky mascarpone mousse, and rich cocoa anglaise which you can pour over top, drench the cake and have a bite. The entire experience is a party of textures, from the smooth mousse to the sweet milk and the crunchy bits on top.

@melenzaneuae

Circle Cafe

Four layers of chocolate? Now you’re talking. Circle Cafe’s chocolate cake is one that is big, rich and perfect for when those cravings hit. The sizes are generous but once you’ve had a bite of this gooey creation, all thoughts of sharing go out the window. The icing is the star, steering away from the thick buttercream that sometimes overwhelms these cakes. The filling is much gooier and moreish as well, and all your chocolate cake dreams will come alive with a slice of this.

@circlecafe.ae

Magnolia Bakery

The people stay going gaga over the banana pudding from Magnolia Bakery, but some of their other treats are also drool-worthy, including the chocolate cake. In it’s most traditional, authentic form, this two-layered cake comes with layers of soft, moist chocolate sponge, creamy, fluffy, icing and a touch of sprinkles around the edge. No fancy additions, no frilly ingredients – just pure chocolate goodness. Order a slice, or the whole cakes, because whoever said you can’t have a whole cake to yourself was wrong.

@magnoliabakeryuae

Gateaux

This one seems to be a resounding Dubai favourite, name-dropped on social media and the good old Reddit forums. The people have spoken, and they love Gateaux’s devil’s chocolate cake. This a classic one too – a dark moist chocolate sponge made with premium chocolate and layered with rich chocolate ganache, and topped with some fruit (for balance, of course). One of those family classic cakes you can order for a birthday or even for a special occasion, this one will serve a crowd.

@gateaux_uae

Images: Socials