Abu Dhabi takes a major leap in smart mobility with cutting-edge autonomous vehicle trials

Self-driving or driverless cars, as many refer to them now, could soon be a common sight on Abu Dhabi’s roads. The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), alongside the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), has just kicked off tests of next-generation autonomous vehicles, taking a major step towards the future of mobility in the UAE.

The new phase of trials is part of the Smart Mobility Project, which aims to expand the use of advanced driverless technologies across the capital. This initiative is more than just a glimpse into a futuristic world, it’s a commitment to making transport safer, smarter, and more sustainable.

Next-gen tech on Abu Dhabi’s roads

The current round of tests focuses on evaluating the latest versions of driverless vehicles, including significant improvements in safety systems, passenger comfort, and responsiveness. These upgrades have been designed to address the unique challenges of Abu Dhabi’s road conditions and traffic patterns.

Masdar City’s trials of level 4 fully autonomous vehicles enable the evaluation of the technology’s performance amid the real-world environment of the UAE, delivering globally important insights and supporting the development of smart urban mobility across the emirate. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) July 11, 2025

The trials are taking place on the main roads in Abu Dhabi city and are carried out under strict monitoring. The vehicles are equipped with cutting-edge sensors, cameras, and LiDAR technologies that allow them to detect surroundings, navigate traffic, and avoid obstacles, all without human intervention.