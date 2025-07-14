Abu Dhabi takes a major leap in smart mobility with cutting-edge autonomous vehicle trials

Self-driving  or driverless cars, as many refer to them now, could soon be a common sight on Abu Dhabi’s roads. The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), alongside the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), has just kicked off tests of next-generation autonomous vehicles, taking a major step towards the future of mobility in the UAE.

The new phase of trials is part of the Smart Mobility Project, which aims to expand the use of advanced driverless technologies across the capital. This initiative is more than just a glimpse into a futuristic world, it’s a commitment to making transport safer, smarter, and more sustainable.

Next-gen tech on Abu Dhabi’s roads

The current round of tests focuses on evaluating the latest versions of driverless vehicles, including significant improvements in safety systems, passenger comfort, and responsiveness. These upgrades have been designed to address the unique challenges of Abu Dhabi’s road conditions and traffic patterns.

The trials are taking place on the main roads in Abu Dhabi city and are carried out under strict monitoring. The vehicles are equipped with cutting-edge sensors, cameras, and LiDAR technologies that allow them to detect surroundings, navigate traffic, and avoid obstacles, all without human intervention.

Supporting Abu Dhabi’s smart city goals

This initiative is in line with the UAE leadership’s vision of turning Abu Dhabi into a smart, tech-driven city of the future. DMT has stated that the goal is not only to integrate autonomous vehicles into public transport networks but also to encourage innovation in the transport sector, improve sustainability, and enhance road safety.

The ITC emphasized that this project helps create a “safe and sustainable transport environment,” while keeping pace with global developments in mobility solutions.

What’s next?

While there’s no confirmed timeline for when the public might be able to hail a driverless ride in Abu Dhabi, these trials are a significant step towards broader deployment. Residents and visitors can expect more phases of testing and gradual integration in coming years, as the city moves closer to fully autonomous transport solutions.

Stay tuned, the future of getting around Abu Dhabi might just be hands-free.