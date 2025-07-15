Wizz Air’s exit from Abu Dhabi has left budget travellers grounded, but alternative skies are still wide open

On 14 July, Wizz Air announced a major shake-up of its operations: a strategic realignment that will see all locally based flights from Abu Dhabi suspended beyond September 2025, a full exit from its joint venture in the UAE, and a renewed focus on core Central and Eastern European markets. The airline cited “market dynamics, operational challenges, and geopolitical developments in the Middle East” as key factors behind the decision.

The move affects all routes operating out of Abu Dhabi, including popular destinations across Europe, Central Asia, and beyond. These are routes that had earned Wizz Air Abu Dhabi a loyal following among UAE-based budget travellers. Launched in January 2021, the airline quickly expanded its network with ultra-low fares that made international getaways far more accessible. Now, with its exit, the UAE’s low-cost travel landscape faces a notable shift and travellers will need to consider new options.

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (“Wizz Air”) today announces a strategic realignment that reinforces the Company’s core strength and focus in Central and Eastern Europe and select Western European markets. This decision follows a comprehensive reassessment of market dynamics, operational… pic.twitter.com/KHYIvyIaWJ — Wizz Air (@wizzair) July 14, 2025

What alternatives are there?

flydubai

Operating out of Dubai International Airport (approximately a 90-minute drive from Abu Dhabi), flydubai serves over 120 destinations across Europe, Asia, and Africa. The airline offers wallet-friendly fares with customisable add-ons for baggage and meals, making it a strong alternative for those looking for affordable travel into Europe and beyond.

Air Arabia

With bases in both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia is another solid low-cost choice. Its network spans the Indian subcontinent, Central Asia, North Africa, and more — ideal for regional travel on a budget. With continued expansion and competitive fares, it remains a favourite among savvy travellers.

Etihad Airways

Although not a budget airline, Etihad, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, often rolls out competitive seasonal deals. It’s a great option for those seeking full-service comfort, especially on long-haul routes. Expect excellent onboard amenities and a global route network that covers almost every corner of the world.

Will Wizz Air refund my tickets?

According to the airline, “Passengers with existing bookings beyond 31 August 2025 will be contacted directly by Wizz Air regarding their options.” If you’ve booked through a third-party platform or agency, Wizz Air advises contacting them directly to manage refunds, changes, or alternative arrangements.

What’s On tip:

If you’re set on flying low-cost from the UAE, consider comparing fares from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports there are still plenty of budget-friendly ways to explore the world.

Image: Archive