Wizz Air to exit Abu Dhabi skies this September

Budget airline Wizz Air has announced that it will cease all operations from its Abu Dhabi base starting 1 September 2025.”The airline said the decision follows a reassessment of market conditions and operational challenges in the Middle East”, according to Gulf News.

The decision will impact all locally-based flights, including popular routes across Europe, Central Asia, and beyond, which had positioned the airline as a go-to low-cost option for UAE travellers. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi first launched in January 2021 and quickly expanded its network, offering affordable fares that appealed to budget-conscious travellers across the region. The airline’s exit marks a notable shift in the UAE’s low-cost travel landscape, and passengers will now need to seek alternative options for budget-friendly travel.

So, what are your options?

If you’re looking to keep your travel plans low-cost, here are a few alternative carriers to consider:

flydubai: Operating out of Dubai International Airport, flydubai serves over 120 destinations including key cities in Europe, Asia, and Africa. The airline offers budget-friendly fares with optional add-ons for luggage and meals, making it a popular choice for regional and mid-range travel.

Air Arabia: With hubs in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia offers excellent regional and international connectivity at competitive prices. It’s a strong alternative for travellers heading to the Indian subcontinent, Central Asia, and North Africa, and continues to expand its route network.

Etihad Airways: While not a low-cost carrier, Etihad (based in Abu Dhabi) often runs competitive seasonal fares and might suit those looking for full-service comfort on long-haul routes. Its extensive global network and onboard amenities make it a reliable option for international travel.

If you’ve already booked

Passengers with bookings beyond September are advised to keep an eye out for updates from Wizz Air, as the airline is expected to provide further information on refunds or alternative arrangements. Travellers should review their itineraries and prepare to make any necessary changes in advance.”

Stay tuned for updates, especially if you have upcoming travel plans with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

This comes just a week after Wizz Air announced it would suspend key European routes from the UAE

Image: Archive