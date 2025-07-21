The upgrade will further bolster Abu Dhabi’s standing as a premier global destination

The UAE is no stranger to megaprojects, and Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala) in Abu Dhabi has officially announced a big new project that is set to enhance Al Maryah Island.

The monumental development will deliver a suite of world-class features and amenities set to elevate guest experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mubadala (@mubadala)

A major part of the Al Maryah Island Waterfront revamp includes the building of a 30-meter-tall luminous sphere, enveloped in flowing water and set within the bay. It will be surrounded by over 1000 AI-powered jets of water soaring more than 75 meters skyward in dazzling choreography to music by acclaimed composer Ramin Djawadi. The feature is designed by WET, a premier water design firm.

Djawadi is an Iranian-German film score composer and conductor who composed the main theme music of Game of Thrones (season 8), the ending theme of Batman Begins and more.

UAE megaprojects: 53 major developments across the country we can’t wait for

And there’s more…

Other developments include a sea boardwalk giving guests access to the water’s edge and a shaded outdoor cooling system which will be a welcome relief during summer. For foodies, expect new food and beverage zones, and event-ready public spaces.

The glow-up will further bolster Abu Dhabi’s standing as a premier global destination.

Speaking on the enhancement project, Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of UAE Investments, Mubadala stated, “This project will deliver iconic elements that elevate the quality of life and offer a diverse experience for visitors, while reinforcing the island’s position as a premier lifestyle destination.”

Once completed, the Al Maryah Waterfront will serve as a dynamic backdrop for public life—designed to attract global visitors, support the capital’s tourism ambitions, and provide premium opportunities for leisure, culture, and commercial activation.

This project is part of Mubadala’s broader commitment to enabling the emirate’s long-term vision of a sustainable, globally competitive, and future-ready urban landscape.

An expected completion date has not been announced.

Images: Supplied by Mubadala