From a train connecting the seven emirates, luxury residences, tall towers and more…

Think the UAE is impressive now? In a few years, several megaprojects across the UAE will be complete, and they are sure to drop your jaw.

From trains connecting the seven emirates to the tallest tower in Dubai, new museums, island projects and more…

Here are the stunning megaprojects coming to the UAE we are most excited about.

Abu Dhabi

Disney Abu Dhabi

Disney fans, it’s the news you’ve waiting for – a Disney Theme Park and Resort is coming to Abu Dhabi. Disney World and Resort will be located on the Yas Island waterfront, with the project being Disney’s seventh entertainment destination in the world – following their winning portfolio of resorts in California, Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. According to Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences said, “This entertainment project marks a qualitative leap in theme park design, introducing a new concept that combines the latest technological innovations with groundbreaking architectural and design visions – including a one-of-a-kind modern castle that goes beyond anything Disney has created before.”

Etihad Rail

If you had to ask us, The Etihad Rail is possibly THE biggest megaproject coming to the UAE. It has gained a lot of attention from residents with the most important question of course being, ‘When is it going to open for passengers?’.

Well, according to a meeting in May held between HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Etihad Rail, the launch date of the passenger train service is set to be next year, in 2026. How exciting!

You can stay up to date with all the announcements and updates

Flying taxis

Flying taxis are officially on their way to Abu Dhabi, with the first test flights set to take off in the coming months. Archer, the US-based eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) manufacturer, has confirmed plans to launch its Midnight aircraft in the capital this year, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA).

The goal? To get passengers in the air before the end of 2025, cutting long commutes down to just minutes. Archer is leading the way in Abu Dhabi, but Dubai isn’t far behind. Joby, another eVTOL manufacturer, is working to launch a similar service, with the city’s first vertiport already announced near Dubai International Airport (DXB). For now, all eyes are on Abu Dhabi as it prepares to take urban transport to new heights.

Read more about this exciting project

eSports Island

True Gamers has unveiled plans to develop the world’s first eSports Island in Abu Dhabi which includes a luxurious hotel (with a unique concept), high-tech venues for gaming tournaments, professional training facilities, content creation spaces, and more.

What’s On reached out to True Gamer on a possible location for the island, who confirmed it would be called eSports Island, and it will be located in Al Raha Creek in Al Seef next to Hope Island in Abu Dhabi. The project is set to cost over 280 million USD and will be the first of its kind globally.

Read more

Natural History Museum

Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island will be home to a Natural History Museum. It is due to open in 2025, but we are keeping our eyes peeled for any updates. The museum will brag engaging exhibits curated to illuminate the universe’s 13.8 billion year story and a scientific research centre.

What to expect inside? Natural History Museums, which are found around the world, deal with the history of the earth and often feature full-skeletal reconstructions of long-extinct creatures, such as the London Museum’s famous ‘Dippy’ (the Diplodocus).

Read more

Zayed National Museum

Once completed, the Zayed National Museum will represent nothing less than an architectural marvel, a fitting home for the inspiring story of our nation and its visionary founder.

Located on Saadiyat Island, already the seat of so much cultural import, the breathtaking structure designed by Foster + Partners will include a 123-metre-high tower. The main gallery will be devoted to a collection of artefacts illuminating aspects of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan — the man, and his leadership journey the country’s unification, and beyond. There will also be gallery space devoted to exhibitions on Falconry and Conservation; Land and Water; History and Society; Science and Learning; Faith and Islam; and it will host the grand Sheikh Zayed Library.

The stunning building was designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster, with the Zayed National Museum’s distinctive towers deliberately reminiscent of the wingtips of a falcon. At the moment, construction on the ‘wings’ is now complete, while the interiors are nearing their final stages.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

The Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum adds a rather cool element to the Saadiyat Cultural District skyline. True to the spirit of Guggenheim (and conceived in collaboration with Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation), the plans for the building — cut a contemporary, unconventional, but singularly beautiful design.

Inside you’ll find 28 galleries across an 11,600 sqm expanse, plus an additional 23,000 sqm of exhibition spaces contained within the distinctive cones and terraces attached to the building.

An expected completion date is yet to be announced.

Brabus-themed island

Brabus, the iconic brand has announced plans to launch a themed residential development in Abu Dhabi, in 2029. The exclusive enclave will be built in the UAE capital’s gorgeous Al Raha Beach area, bringing with its a marvellous mix of German precision, Brabus luxury and premium options – coupled with stunning Al Raha water views.

You can read more about the project

Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Ritz-Carlton Reserve resorts are known around the world for their hyper-bespoke service, connection to the locale, and inviting discerning travellers to discover interesting corners of the world – and the brand is coming to Abu Dhabi. The gorgeous retreat promises beautiful views of the Arabian Gulf, luxurious experiences, and a peaceful retreat from bustling city life.

Additionally, the collection of lavish amenities and experiences, restaurants and bars will invite guests to enjoy a gorgeous break in the UAE capital. It will open on Ramhan Island (see below) in 2029.

Traditional Souk

Abu Dhabi-based developers Al Qudra have unveiled plans to transform a 245,000 sqm stretch of Abu Dhabi’s W64 Zone overlooking the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque into a sophisticated blanched-wall leisure and entertainment complex. And looking at these Traditional Souk renders, the scale and quality of the concept give us legitimate cause for awe. From the patchwork-shaded alleyways of the UAE heritage-style marketplace to the leafy open courtyards, waterfront hotel and vibrant new restaurant district — it’s a project that’s somehow both in synergy with the neighbourhood it joins and yet something truly different.

Velodrome Abu Dhabi

On track for opening in 2025, Velodrome Abu Dhabi will roll out the first UCI Category 1 indoor cycling track in the region. This makes it capable of hosting international championships and peddling all sorts of track-based tournaments. Vital statistics and stand-out features include a rooftop track, with a 600-meter cycling incline rising along the external walls, showing off a picturesque 360-degree view of Hudayriyat and the jagged Abu Dhabi skyscraper skyline beyond.

Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences

Abu Dhabi will be home to the first-ever residential project to carry the Louvre name. The Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences by Aldar will be a residential complex of 400 apartments, with an iconic address, stunning ocean views and next-door-neighbour-status to one of the world’s most impressive collections of art and historical artefacts. Included within the structure will be Le Salon Détente — a lounge for residents that will feature art curated in consultation with the experts at Louvre Abu Dhabi; a 12-seater Cinema Privé for private theatre experience; a wellness centre – Spa Bien-être which will, of course, feature a gym, sauna rooms, spaces for yoga and meditation; and there will also be an indoor kids’ playroom, called, appropriately, the Creativité Room.

It’s all part of Saadiyat Grove (see below), a 242,000 square metre, Dhs10 billion development which will also include retail and entertainment attractions, other residential properties, two news hotels and co-working spaces.

Nammos Hotels & Resorts

Nammos has become one of the biggest names on the global beach club scene. But now the Mykonos-born hotspot is expanding into hotels, with the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts.

And best of all, it’s coming to Abu Dhabi, however, the location of Nammos’ Abu Dhabi is yet to be confirmed. According to the announcement, Nammos Hotels & Resorts will ‘provide an unrivalled and genuine hospitality experience that mirrors elements of the existing Nammos offerings, whilst evoking a true sense of laid-back luxury.’

Nobu Hotel and Beach Club

Another iconic brand coming to Abu Dhabi is Nobu. And no, we don’t mean the restaurant – residents of the UAE’s capital can look forward to a little more than fine Japanese fare as a beach club, luxurious hotel and chic branded residences will all open in Abu Dhabi in 2026. The Nobu Hospitality concepts will open in collaboration with Aldar properties on the scenic Mamsha beach on Saadiyat island, forming part of the cultural and culinary hub of Saadiyat Grove.

Inside the breathtaking beachfront hotel, guests will be able to check in to one of 165 upscale and modern guest rooms and suites, with a VIP experience awaiting guests staying in the rooftop Nobu Villa. In the hotel, guests will be able to dine on chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s acclaimed Japanese dishes at Abu Dhabi’s first Nobu restaurant, plus three more restaurants and bars, and get pampered at a next-level wellness centre and an array of swimming pools. Guests will also be able to enjoy a luxurious daytime clubbing experience at Abu Dhabi’s Nobu Beach Club. It will become the UAE’s second Nobu beach club after Nobu by the Beach.

Saadiyat Grove

Saadiyat Grove will play a large part in the look and layout of Saadiyat Island island, a blended leisure, commercial and residential project that looks to be linking (or close enough) the individual culture mega projects and the beachfront entertainment district of Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

There’ll be a ‘Town Square’, more than 70 retail stores, a gym, a cinema, offices, and 50,000 sqm of dining space. Once complete, there’ll be a residential complex of 400 apartments, with an iconic address, stunning ocean views and next-door-neighbour-status to one of the world’s most impressive collections of art and historical artefacts.

An update on the completion date is yet to be announced.

Mina Zayed redevelopment

Mina Zayed, named after the UAE’s founding father, is a 40-year-old port-side community that was instrumental in Abu Dhabi’s meteoric growth as a trading hub. The three million square metre glow-up project aims to create a blended housing, tourism and entertainment destination, in addition to building on the reputation of the area as a colourful commerce hub.

When the project is completed, visitors will be able to enjoy enhanced shopping experiences, such as a brand new fish market, seasonal market and redeveloped plant souq. The redevelopment includes the involvement of both Modon Properties and Aldar Properties, which means the concept and execution of the new set-up is in the very best hands.

Ramhan Island

The latest island confirmed to receive the mega project treatment is — Ramhan Island in Abu Dhabi. It’s located just to the east of Jubail Island, which is undergoing something of a dramatic cosmetic transformation itself.

The island’s vital statistics include plans for 1,800 villas; a 120-key luxury hotel; 900 marina apartment residencies; a 1.7km retail store parade; 120 marina berths; there will be a wellness hub, restaurants, a beach bar on the community beach; green spaces; running tracks; nursery; mosque; school and more.

Ramhan Island will offer some pretty incredible villa options with the top end serving up features like your own stretch of private beach. The residential component of the project will be divided into four communities — Marine, Breeze, Cove and Views. Then there are those ‘floating villas’ we mentioned — overwater living, with open sea views and an adjacent sand bar. In addition to all the luxury amenities nearby (including an infinity pool, wellness centre and fine dining options) — it’ll all still sit just an energetic stone’s throw away from the mainland of Abu Dhabi.

LXR Hotels & Resorts

It’s not just Bond villains that enjoy an island lair, it’s a proven pick for sun-chasing holidaymakers too, which goes some distance to explain why LXR, the luxury indie arm of Hilton Hotels – has set its sights on Abu Dhabi’s Al Nawras Island with an ambition to transform the island into a one-stop leisuretropolis complete with its very own golf course.

The Al Nawras Island resort has been designed to draw inspiration from the destination, with 80 expansive villas set between the beach and the water’s edge. Other features include three swimming pools, tennis and padel courts, a spa, two signature restaurants, two bars, a beach club, a kids’ club and an aquatic centre complete with splash pad.

We're keeping our eyes open for updates…

Saadiyat Lagoons

Saadiyat Lagoons will be home to 4 to 6-bedroom mangrove villas surrounded by 900,000 square metres of protected wildlife. The development also includes shopping centres, kindergartens, and a multifunctional hall. Villas feature customisable interiors with cool gray tones. dark wood and warm beige schemes to choose from. With an eye on the future, each villa also includes a garage with electric car charging. You’ll also have direct access to Soul Beach.

Dubai

Dubai Mangroves

The Dubai Mangroves, if approved, will be a groundbreaking initiative striving to plant over 100 million mangrove trees spanning 72 kilometres of coastline. The project will include various edutainment assets such as the Mangrove Visitor Hub, a Botanical Museum and a Nature Reserve Conservation Center.

The activities will include guided nature walks, educational programs, and conservation activities.

Read more

Palm Jebel Ali

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai unveiled the masterplan of Palm Jebel Ali early in 2023. The new mega project will be twice the size of the original and is spread over some 13.4 square kilometres. With seven connected islands, Palm Jebel Ali will be home to no less than 80 new hotels and resorts.

Although we don’t know much more than that yet, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted that the mega project would feature “a wide choice of entertainment and leisure facilities.” The original plans featured six marinas, a water theme park, and even a ‘Sea Village’, where homes would be built over the water. In August 2024, Nakheel also confirmed that the first villas on Palm Jebel Ali, which went on sale in September 2023, are slated to handover in late 2026.

Here's everything we know so far about Palm Jebel Ali.

Al Maktoum International Airport expansion

Plans have been announced to continue the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC) in Dubai South, which will see it become the world’s largest airport.

It currently has a five to seven million passenger capacity but upon completion, it will serve more than 260 million passengers. Its completion date is set to 2050, but plans are in place for Phase 1 to be complete by 2030 where it will support an annual capacity of 130 million.

Phase 1 will include the completion of two more runways, Concourse 1 and the West Terminal building. The airport will also include a plethora of retail, food and beverage, relaxation and entertainment facilities.

Dubai Metro – Blue Line

Love the Dubai Metro? It’s a game changer for most of us who have to travel to and from work, or anywhere in the city to be honest. There are still a few districts in Dubai that aren’t a walking-distance from the Dubai Metro, but the Blue Line could change that for you.

A Blue Line for Dubai’s Metro was first discussed back in 2006, along with other potential lines and expansion of the existing Red and Green lines. Plans changed amid the global economic slowdown, but by the looks of it, the Blue Line now looks like it might be back on track.

The project will cross Marsa, Dubai Creek, Festival City, International City, Al Rashidiya, Al Warqa, Mirdif, and urban areas such as Silicon Oasis, and Academic City.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line will be ready to start operations on September 9, 2029, aka 09-09-29 as announced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority. For those of us who use the Dubai Metro, we know that this is an ode to the opening of the original Dubai Metro, which opened on September 9, 2009, aka 09-09-09. This also means that the launch will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Metro.

Dubai Loop

The Dubai Loop project was announced in a virtual session with Elon Musk and Omar Al Olama, UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

The Dubai Loop will be a mode of transportation that covers the city’s most densely populated areas, transporting people from point to point. Musk described it as a ‘wormhole’, adding that passengers will board from one part of the city and then be out in another part. The project will have 11 stations, have the capacity to transport 20,000 passengers per hour, and be able to move at speeds of up to 160kmph.

Read more here. RAILBUS The RAILBUS will be a sustainable future mass transit system powered by solar energy, thus making it a sustainable and efficient public transport solution. The system aligns with UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050, which aims to make 25 per cent of all trips in Dubai autonomous by 2030. It will be made using 3D printing technology using recyclable materials and will be able to carry 40 passengers. It will move on tracks across the city through a network of bridges. Read more here. Seaglider The Seaglider was unveiled by Billy Thalheimer, founder and CEO of Regent Craft at WGS 2025. The fully electric craft is a cross between a glider (a light aircraft) and boat. It combines the speed of an aircraft with the accessibility of a boat and is designed for travel between coastal cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It essentially uses the 'wing-in-ground effect' – a technology that has been around for over 60 years. It will be able to travel up to speeds of 290kph cutting down travel times. Sounds expensive? Not really, as the seaglider will set you back probably just around Dhs165. Read more

Floc Duo Rail

At Gitex Global 2024, Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled plans for another new way to get around town, that could see us saying goodbye to sitting in Sheikh Zayed Road traffic.

The Floc Duo Rail is a self-driving, futuristic-looking electric pod rail system, and could become a hassle-free way to travel around Dubai. It will be able to operate both suspended in the air and on the ground, and could help passengers get either from A to B, or be used to take multiple passengers from certain points to other transport networks, such as the Dubai Metro.

Read more

Sky Pods

These dangling cable car-looking contraptions are more correctly titled “Suspended Transport Systems”.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE approved the 65km long network as part of Dubai’s Smart Mobility Strategy. The service will connect Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khor and Zabeel. Manufacturers claim it can reach speeds of up to 150kph and because they’re group transit and solar-powered, they can be five times as energy efficient as current-gen electric vehicles.

Read more

Dubai Green Spine

The recent updates from the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan include the Dubai Green Spine Project. It aims to redefine Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road (E311) transforming it into a sustainable corridor.

The project will be spearheaded by urban planning and development firm URB. Around 64km of the road will be reconstructed and a new non-motorized public transportation system will be added to reduce the city’s carbon footprint. It will also include walking and bicycle tracks, green spaces and gardens, playgrounds, outfoot fitness areas and more.

Read more

Therme Dubai

Details about the Dhs2bn wellbeing resort were revealed to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during a visit to the World Government Summit.

It will be the world’s tallest wellness resort, and home to some unique features, including a waterfall, an indoor botanical garden, and a water park. The world-class destination will span 500,000 square feet and will soar to 100 meters high. Guests who visit or stay will be able to enjoy wellbeing zones, diverse thermal pools, dedicated luxury floors, and restaurants.

Read more

Jebel Ali Beach

The Jebel Ali Beach megaproject was signed off by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai which will make a sandy stretch in the south of the emirate, the longest public open beach in Dubai at 6.6km. There will be an open beach, viewing platforms, recreational and service areas for beachgoers of all ages including sports and marine activity areas and more.

Read more

Al Mamzar and Jumeirah 1 beach

This megaproject will see two Dubai beaches getting a total makeover. The beaches will be elevated, that’s both in the traditional sense to resist the effects of climate change, as well as in the more modern sense which is essentially shorthand for sophistication. It’s also worth noting for the Jumeirah 1 and Al Mamzar faithful that both beaches will remain partially open during the renovations.

Read more

Burj Azizi

Set to make a wow-worthy impression on the city’s skyline, Dubai will soon be home to a new landmark architectural marvel: Burj Azizi.

The megaproject was first announced back in January 2024, with a completion date set for 2028. The USD1.5 billion skyscraper will offer a mix of residential, hotel, and entertainment spaces plus a luxury mall. Every 20 floors of the residence will have a dedicated swimming pool, sauna, steam room, gym, yoga centre, a spa, a game room, business centre, kids’ play area, a restaurant, coffee shop, and supermarket. And the cherry on top? A cinema. Wow.

Up even higher, we will be able to check into an all-suite seven-star hotel. It will be inspired by seven cultural themes – Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French, and Russian. And each theme will have a culturally styled restaurant. We can also expect an authentic Emirati restaurant to be a key feature of the hotel.

And of course, since this is Dubai, Burj Azizi will also be home to the world’s highest observation deck (level 130), the world’s highest nightclub (level 126), the world’s highest restaurant (level 122), and the world’s highest hotel room (level 118).

Read more

Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower

A tall residental tower in Dubai? Nothing new, but the Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower it isn’t just a regular tower, it will be the city’s first residential clock tower. And… since this is Dubai, it is going a step further to make it the tallest residential clock tower in the world.

The collaboration is between Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Franck Muller and UAE’s premium real estate developer, London Gate. The Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower will stand at a height of 450 meters adding another jewel to the (already) gorgeous Dubai skyline. It is set to the built in the Dubai Marina. According to a post on Franck Muller’s website, ‘residents can expect a handover by 2026.’

Bugatti Residences by Binghatti

Bugatti and Binghatti, two visionary brands have come together for a ground-breaking real estate development in Dubai called Bugatti Residences by Binghatti. The Bugatti Residences by Binghatti is the first-ever Residences in the world and it will be located in the heart of Dubai at Business Bay. It will occupy the space right next to the stunning The Opus by OMNIYAT by Zaha Hadid.

It will be home to a collection of 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses – each of which will have a unique and bespoke layout.

Read more

Ciel Tower

The opening of Ciel Tower – one of Dubai’s top megaprojects and the world’s tallest hotel is on track with an expected opening next year in 2025.

The record currently belongs to Gevora Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road which stands at 358m. The new luxurious hotel will soar 365 metres into the sky and will be home to over 1,000 rooms spanning 80-plus floors. It will join the other sky-rise buildings in Dubai Marina, and will surely be a great addition to Dubai’s magnificent skyline. The hotel will officially be known as Ciel, Vignette Collection – part of the Vignette Collection by IHG Hotels and Resorts.

Read more

Muraba Veil

Dubai is all set to erect another architectural wonder to add to the many existing ones glittering on the skyline. The Muraba Veil will be one of the world’s thinnest residential towers, and is to be located along the Dubai Water Canal. Designed to be just one apartment wide, the building will sit at 22.5 metres or 73-feet wide and rise to 380 metres (1,247 feet), with 74 storeys plus five basement levels. The tower will have an estimated 131 units with a mix of 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom apartments.

You can read more about this exciting upcoming project

Dubai Reef

During the COP28 summit at Expo City in December, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s Crown Prince officially launched the landmark Dubai Reef project set to be one of the world’s largest marine reef development projects.

In April 2024, Sheikh Hamdan officially launched the project overseeing the launch of the pilot reef modules – the first step towards developing a 600 square kilometre reef that will stretch across Dubai’s waters. While the first modules of the reef have now been activated, over the next three years the Dubai Reef project, a sustainable initiative by Dubai Can, will see 20,000 purpose-built reef modules of various sizes created.

According to the latest news, the project reached a significant milestone with the fabrication of 1,000 modules which were deployed in the last week of November 2024.

Read more

Dubai Islands

Formerly known as Deira Islands, in August 2022 master developer Nahkeel revealed that this project off the coast of Deira will now be known as Dubai Islands.

There are huge plans to transform the five-island development into a space that will redefine the concept of waterfront living. Each island will offer up something unique from innovative living experiences to cultural hubs, recreational sports beaches and beach clubs. The islands will be home to over 80 resorts and hotels. According to Nakheel, this includes ‘luxury and wellness resorts, boutique, family and eco-conscious hotels’ – all of which will help support Dubai’s tourism and hospitality drive.

There’s already a Riu and Centara hotel on the development, with plans in place to also add a Rixos hotel and residences. It also features 20 kilometres of beaches including a Blue Flag-certified beach – a recognised award given to beaches for following a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria.

The World Islands

The World Islands was another ultra-ambitious island project that was launched in 2008. After more than a decade of being dormant, there’s now lots of movement at this offshore archipelago, with megaprojects popping up across the islands.

You can already check in to Thai-born luxury hotel brand Anantara’s dreamy resort and voco Monaco Dubai (previously Cote D’Azur Monaco). On this same island, you’ll also find ‘the raining street’, the biggest swimming pool in the Middle East, and an additional selection of soon-to-open hotels, all designed to bring European charm to Dubai.

Dubai-based Amali Properties has recently unveiled plans for a dreamy private island, nestled within the prestigious World Islands archipelago mega project. The iconic new residential address is set to be a millionaire’s playground and promises to be “Dubai’s first true residential sail-in sail-out experience”. Read more about this property here.

In 2025, joining their ranks will be Zuha Island, from the creators of Abu Dhabi’s amazing Zaya resort. The private island will be home to a collection of just 30, six-bedroom residential villas, plus a boutique retreat complete with 70 villas with private pools, a beach club and a serene spa and healing centre.

MGM and Bellagio Hotel & Residences

Bellagio and MGM are officially heading to Dubai, bringing with them hotels, residences, and a brand new resort destination set to open in 2027. Construction is already climbing upwards at the site, located on a 26-acre stretch of prime beachfront.

The Bellagio brand – known worldwide for its roots in Las Vegas – will make its Middle East debut right here. Expect contemporary luxury with an unmistakable Bellagio twist, though there’s no word yet on whether famous fountain shows will make the jump across continents. The MGM Hotel will sit alongside Bellagio but we are awaiting more details. And for those looking to stay a little longer, the MGM Residences will offer beachfront homes with front-row views. Think resort perks with private space – ideal for anyone wanting a home that feels like a holiday.

Read more

Dubai Square

Emaar has unveiled the design of Dubai Square, a new retail and entertainment mall that will allow visitors to drive through it in electric cars. Located in Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Square will be connected to the iconic Dubai Creek Tower (see below).

The mall aims to set a new standard in retail and go beyond traditional shopping environments. The project will use breakthrough technologies such as AI and will introduce innovative dining, entertainment, and retail concepts to visitors.

Read more

Dubai Creek Tower

Located in Dubai Creek Harbour, near Ras Al Khor National Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai Creek Tower was set to be a new landmark architectural marvel with a 360-degree viewing deck inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, a viewing deck with a café, as well as a central plaza featuring shops, a museum, and an indoor auditorium.

But, last year in August, Emirates News Agency (WAM) announced it is set to be redesigned. Emaar is expecting to reveal the new concept soon.

The Loop

This Dubai mega project is a planned concept by URB – the same team behind Dubai Reefs and Dubai Mangroves. By 2040, Dubai could be home to a 93km city-wide climate-controlled urban highway called The Loop, which will connect residents across the city. This means that year-round, you’ll be able to walk and cycle around Dubai.

The Loop will be able to provide a primary mode of transport for over 80 per cent of the city’s inhabitants, as well as being a place that brings together communities and provides leisure and wellness facilities. This multi-functional utopia will include luscious parks and vertical farming projects that contribute to maintaining food security in surrounding areas. Sounds dreamy…

Sustainability is at the heart of this project, with the 93km stretch of urban highway utilising state-of-the-art environmentally friendly technology to foster its upkeep. This includes 100 per cent renewable kinetic energy flooring as well as 100 per cent recycled water to irrigate its parks and vertical farms.

Dubai Urban Tech District

Another green, futuristic planned development by URB, Dubai Urban Tech District will be developed on the banks of the creek in Al Jaddaf.

Described by URB as a ‘living laboratory,’ this mini-city-within-a-city will be at the forefront of green urban tech and innovation. Spread over a 140,000 square metre space, it will create 4,000 jobs in its field, and come complete with facilities for conferences, training, research, seminars and business incubation. Additional facilities will include shared offices and restaurants.

As part of the commitment to a greener future, the building will offset all its embodied carbon emissions from construction and operation.

Hatta Beach

Hatta has several megaprojects coming up, the latest of which was approved in January 2024 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The ‘Hatta Beach’ development will include a human-engineered Hatta Beach ‘Crystal Lagoon’ system that will stretch across a 10,000 square metre expanse, bordered by a rich melange of leisure facilities.

Other developments on the Hatta Master Development Plan include the development of more eco-friendly hotels and luxury resorts; cable cars (which will take a scenic route over Hatta Dam); hiking trails; biking trails; the restoration of Wadi Lim Lake; enhancing UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the Hatta tombs and the Falaj Al Shari’a (places of deep archaeological importance dating back to the Bronze and Iron Ages); Hatta Souq, which will be home to 70 commercial units; the residential and commercial development of Hatta downtown; new attractions at Hatta Heritage Village and the development of the Leem lake area.

In latest news from this exclave, the sustainable waterfall in Hatta opened at the end of 2024.

Saih Al Salam Scenic Route

Sheikh Hamdan has approved a series of 37 countryside enhancement projects worth a combined total of Dhs390 million focusing on the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route. Works will include beautifying the area; facilitating access to the indigenous wildlife and “preserving the region’s unique nature and identity”; expanding the total length of the cycling track to 156.61 kilometres; traffic improvements; and constructing five themed tourist stations along the route.

At the main hub station in Al Qudra Lakes, there will be a traditional market, an alfresco cinema and spots to go glamping. At Expo 2020 Lake, we can expect a dedicated adventure park, oryx station, walking trails, cycle tracks, exercise facilities, restaurants and budget camping options. In Al Marmoon, an entertainment theatre is being planned, plus an enchanting majlis.

Want to learn more? Head to this link

Sharjah

Aljada Sharjah

As we have seen, the UAE is home to some wow-worthy developments and architectural marvels, and the emirate of Sharjah is no exception…

Construction is already underway on Sharjah’s ambitious megaproject, Aljada which will be home to four hotels, three schools, a shopping mall, a business district, an observation deck, an entertainment complex designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, and much more. Described as the “downtown of new Sharjah”, it is set for completion by 2028.

Read more

Ras Al Khaimah

Wynn Resorts

A slice of Las Vegas is headed to Ras Al Khaimah as Wynn Resorts plans to open its first integrated resort in the MENA region in the adventure emirate.

The resort is gearing up to be a super luxurious venue, it will have 1,530 rooms, suites and villas, Wynn Al Marjan Island will also feature 24 dining venues, a five-star spa, designer boutiques, 12 pools with cabanas, a private marina, a white-sand beach. You can check out photos of the resort here.

The Wynn Resort in Ras Al Khaimah will be the first Wynn Resort in the world to be set on a beach and visitors can expect gorgeous Arabian Gulf views, sandy beaches, and even a marina to enjoy within the five-star facilities. Reuters also confirmed that Wynn Resorts had been granted the UAE’s first commercial gaming operator’s licence by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), meaning that the resort will feature a casino.

Read more

RAK Central

When you think of Ras Al Khaimah, you may think of nature, adventure and leisure activities. But Marjan, a Ras Al Khaimah property developer has announced plans for a major commercial district in Al Hamra – RAK Central. It will basically turn the district into a Live-Work-Play destination, and so will include office spaces, more than 4,000 apartments and three hotels. It will also be home to several parks and green spaces, shops and entertainment areas.

Mira Coral Bay

Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah has announced a new large-scale waterfront project in the Al Mairid area.

In partnership with Mira Developments, the ambitious project is a mixed-use destination that will convert Al Mairid into a tourism and investment hub. Mira Coral Bay will boast stunning one-of-a-kind architecture and facilities that are inspired by its surroundings and natural coral formation.

The waterfront destination will feature a five-star branded spa hotel with 100 rooms, a beach resort with 250 rooms, a state-of-the-art yacht club, and two exclusive branded beach clubs. Additionally, it will be home to villas, townhouses and apartments, and for us foodies, 10 premium branded restaurants.

Umm Al Quwain

Sobha Siniya Island

The sleepy emirate of Umm Al Quwain is getting in on the action too with an exciting new megaproject bringing dreamy island living to Siniya Island.

Developed by Sobha Realty, Sobha Siniya Island will see the site of the oldest fishing town in the Gulf transformed into a luxury real estate development, complete with gorgeous amenities and luxury residences. The island will be nestled among Umm Al Quwain’s beautiful natural mangroves, home to waterfront apartments, beach-facing mansions and a duo of resorts.

