All you can eat, plus breakfast, equals happiness

If you’re like us at What’s On and you love breakfast, then you need to check out some of the cities all you can eat deals. From pastries, pancakes, and sweet treats, to savoury delights such as shakshouka and eggs on toast alongside heartwarming cups of coffee and tea to keep you caffeinated.

Here are 5 restaurants that serve all-you-can-eat breakfast in Dubai

Circle Cafe

On Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 4pm, all breakfast fanatics can indulge in delicious dishes, from pancakes to French toast, omelets, breakfast bowls, and much more, alongside a fresh cup of coffee or tea. And it’s all yours for Dhs69 per person. If you are an early riser or prefer to sleep in late, this breakfast deal is available for the majority of the day, allowing plenty of time for everyone to enjoy their favourite dishes.

Location: All Circle Cafe branches in the city except Kite Beach

Cost: Dhs69 per person

Times: Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 4pm

@circlecafe_dxb

Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer offers an ‘all you can eat brekkie’ every morning from 8am to 4pm. For adults it’s Dhs69, and they can pick from a classic eggs benedict, acai bowl, Persian feta omelette, and much more. Pair your meal with coffee or tea. Bring the little ones to enjoy the juniors menu for Dhs45, where they can pick from a brioche French toast or a breakfast platter, which includes eggs on sourdough. beef sausage and hash browns. And to keep them hydrated, there are fresh juices.

Location: Across branches in Dubai

Cost: Dhs69 per adult, and Dhs45 per child (11 years and below)

Times: daily, 8am to 4pm

@jonesthegrocer

LDC Kitchen

LDC Kitchen + Cafe offers guests an all-you-can-eat breakfast package in Dubai for Dhs69 per person every Saturday and Sunday. Expect a delectable range of breakfast dishes, which you can pair with coffee, tea, or juices. The best news is that the deal runs from 8am to 4pm.

Location: Across branches in Dubai

Cost: Dhs69 per person

Times: Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 4pm

@circlecafe_dxb

Osteria Mario Marina

Want to dine in the Marina? Osteria Mario Marina serves up an unlimited breakfast from 9am to 2pm. Take your pick from creamy omelettes with caviar sauce, fresh avocado toast, and croissants.

Location: Dubai Marina

Cost: Dhs79 per person

Times: daily, 9am to 2pm

@osteriamario

Pizza Express UAE

We love the pizzas at Pizza Express UAE, but did you know they also do an all-you-can-eat breakfast. For adults, it’s Dhs69, and for little ones, it’s Dhs39. It is available at the PizzaExpress Springs Souk and Jumeirah over the weekends from. 9am to 12pm. You will get one free beverage with your breakfast. Pick from a curated menu which includes avo on toast, eggs Benedict, shakshuka, and more.

Location: PizzaExpress Springs Souk and Jumeirah Cost: Dhs69 per adult, and Dhs39 per child (11 years and below) Times: daily, 9am to 12pm @pizzaexpressuae

