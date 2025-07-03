He’s back and better than ever for UNTOLD Dubai 2025

The trance titan is back for UNTOLD Dubai 2025 — and the city is getting ready to get into A State of Trance again…

After blowing minds last year at UNTOLD Dubai, Armin van Buuren has been announced as the second headliner to return to the main stage at UNTOLD Dubai 2025.

Yesterday it was announced that Martin Garrix will be the first headliner to take to the stage later this year.

In case you missed it (how?), Armin didn’t just play UNTOLD Dubai 2024, he launched it into the stratosphere.

UNTOLD Dubai made its explosive debut in February 2024, transforming Expo City into a four-day electronic wonderland. The 2025 edition is confirmed to return to Dubai from November 6 to 9 this year, this time at a new home – Dubai Parks and Resorts. The venue spans multiple theme parks and interactive zones, blending rides, food, and music into one experience. It’s going to be an incredible one.

What we know so far

Martin Garrix is locked in. Dubai Parks is the venue. Dates are November 6 to 9 2025. And tickets are already live at untold.ae.

Word on the (festival) street, by EDM Nomad, is that Steve Aoki, Hardwell, and even a special B2B set could be in the works. UNTOLD is known for uniting global superstars with bold, unexpected acts and 2025 promises to level up even further.

Whether you’re a house music devotee or just here for the good vibes and lasers, this is one festival weekend you’ll want locked into your calendar.

We’ll be watching for more lineup drops, but until then, get your glitter ready. UNTOLD 2025 is coming… and Armin van Buuren will just take us higher again.

Image: Archive Supply