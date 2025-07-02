The countdown to Dubai’s biggest party of the year just started

Get ready, Dubai! The first artist reveal for upcoming UNTOLD Dubai, taking place from November 6 to 9 2025 at Dubai Parks & Resorts, promises fireworks, starting with none other than superstar DJ Martin Garrix

Martin Garrix to kick off the lineup

Martin Garrix has been announced as the first headliner to perform at the sprawling Dubai Parks & Resorts. Ranked number 1 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs, he’s a global phenomenon—known for chart-toppers like Animals and breathtaking collaborations with the likes of Dua Lipa and Usher. Expect high energy sets and world class production as the festival builds its electrifying atmosphere.

Dates & venue confirmed

When: Thursday, November 6 to Sunday, November 9, 2025

Where: Dubai Parks & Resorts, a 25 million sq‑ft entertainment area.

Last year, the inaugural four-day festival was a success, with a whopping 185,000 festival-goers in attendance, where the last day of the festival saw 45,000 visitors.

Tickets & early bird sales

Early-bird tickets launched on 28 March 2025, with limited slots available for this first wave. If you missed the initial release, now’s the time to register at UNTOLD and secure your spot before they sell out.

Why this one’s special

A vastly expanded venue, 20+ million sq ft of theme park stages and immersive zones.

Hailed as “Best Festival – Middle East” after its debut in Dubai last year.

Expect epic production, pop-up activations, and a mix of high-energy and family-friendly entertainment.

What to do now

Tickets for UNTOLD Dubai 2025 are on sale, with options to suit every kind of festival goer. Grab your general access pass for full 4-day entry to the festival grounds, or elevate your experience with a VIP ticket, offering exclusive stage views, faster entry, and premium comfort. Coming with a crew? Check out the group packages and table options for the ultimate party setup. For those who don’t want to miss a moment, the Backstage Experience gets you right into the heart of the action. Explore all ticket tiers and secure your ticket now, this is one party you don’t want to sleep on.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for updated on full artist lineup announcements and travel tips as the UNTOLD magic unfolds this November