Get ready to dine among the clouds at Tattu, complete with the world’s highest infinity pool, sky lounge and 360 Degree Terrace

Modern Asian dining meets jaw dropping views as the UK’s award-winning restaurant Tattu makes its hotly anticipated Middle East debut right here in Dubai. The luxe concept is opening this September at the very top of Ciel Tower the soon to be world’s tallest hotel, located at the entrance of Dubai Marina.

Having made waves across the UK in cities like London, Manchester and Edinburgh, Tattu is known for its immersive interiors, high-end contemporary Asian cuisine, and wow-factor presentation. And now, it’s going sky-high quite literally.

A multi-level lifestyle destination in the clouds

Tattu Dubai isn’t just a restaurant. This international flagship will span multiple levels, bringing together a striking restaurant and bar, a sky-high infinity pool, and an elevated rooftop lounge all promising some of the most spectacular views in the city.

Let’s break it down…

Tattu Restaurant & Bar

Located on level 74 of Ciel Tower, Tattu Restaurant & Bar will serve as the main dining experience. The interiors take cues from ancient Eastern mythology, fusing it with contemporary design to deliver a space that’s both dramatic and intimate. Expect à la carte and tasting menus spotlighting elevated Chinese and Japanese flavours, alongside a sleek Sunset Lounge that offers the perfect perch to catch golden hour over the Marina and the Palm.

Tattu Sky Pool

One level up, on the 76th floor, is where you’ll find the world’s highest infinity pool. That’s right – this record-breaking open-air pool experience will boast 50 luxurious daybeds, bottle service, and a menu of Japanese-fusion bites. Whether you’re lounging poolside for sunrise, indulging in a late breakfast, or dancing to DJ beats at sunset, Tattu Sky Pool is setting up to be the new it-spot in town.

Tattu Sky Lounge & Terrace

At the very top of Ciel Tower is the Tattu Sky Lounge & Terrace another global first. Billed as the world’s highest fully air-conditioned open-air terrace, this 360° space is where sleek design, skyline views and sultry nightlife vibes come together. Think: high-energy DJ sets, creative cocktails, elevated afternoon teas, and a glamorous after-dark scene under the stars.

“A defining moment”

Tattu Dubai also marks the first international outpost for the Permanently Unique Group, the UK-based hospitality collective behind Tattu, Fenix, and Louis.

“As our first global venture, Tattu Dubai represents a defining moment for the Permanently Unique Group,” says founder Adam Jones. “As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, we are proud to contribute to the legacy of Ciel Tower by introducing a transformative new dimension to nightlife and lifestyle in Dubai.”

When is it opening?

Tattu Dubai is set to open September 2025 and trust us, this one’s worth the wait.

@tattudubai, @tattuskylounge, @tattuskypool

Images: Supplied