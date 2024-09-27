The stunning tower will have a rooftop pool on the 82nd floor…

The opening of Ciel Tower – one of Dubai’s top megaprojects and the world’s tallest hotel is on track with an expected opening next year in 2025.

The record currently belongs to Gevora Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road which stands at 358m. The new luxurious hotel will soar 365 metres into the sky and will be home to over 1,000 rooms spanning 80-plus floors. It will join the other sky-rise buildings in Dubai Marina, and will surely be a great addition to Dubai’s magnificent skyline.

The hotel will officially be known as Ciel, Vignette Collection – part of the Vignette Collection by IHG Hotels and Resorts.

Here’s what we know about the world’s tallest hotel so far

Construction on the multistory high-rise hotel is advancing and the building is already topped out (meaning the highest point of the building is in place).

The hotel will be home to three restaurants, Dubai’s highest infinity pool, a fitness centre, spa, club lounge, and an observation bar & lounge offering uninterrupted views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline.

According to The First Group website, Ciel Observatory & Lounge will be located high up on the on the 81st floor, perfect for those uninterrupted views. On the floor above we will have Sky Terrace – which will be home to the stunning infinity pool. Sunset Lounge will be located on the 74th floor, Horizon Bar on the 76th floor, while the hotel’s luxury spa and health club will be located on the 61st floor. However, we will only have confirmation and full details on this closer to the official opening.

Wondering where exactly it’s going to be in Dubai Marina? It’s the plot currently under construction just in front of the twisty Cayan Tower on the edge of the Marina.

The First Group are the developers behind hotel openings including Millennium Place Dubai Marina, Wyndham and TRYP by Wyndham, and The First Collection in Jumeirah Village Circle and Business Bay. Ciel will be The First Group’s largest and most luxurious project to date.

Images: Supplied and Archive