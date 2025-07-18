Capital dining plans? We have you sorted

If you’re planning your weekend in Abu Dhabi, here are a few suggestions for restaurants to add to your list.

Here are 4 of the best restaurants to try in Abu Dhabi this weekend

Somewhere

If you’re making a mall visit this weekend, consider Abu Dhabi Marina Mall so you can easily make a pit stop at Somewhere. The culinary concept at Somewhere is simple: explore unknown destinations through their dishes. Expect dishes that are quite interesting, including shrimp kunafa, beef shawarma beetroot rice, wagyu kebabs, Karak French toast, fusion baos, and more. The interiors are just as intriguing as the menu, with the Abu Dhabi venue featuring gold and yellow hues for its walls. It’s sure to find a spot in your photo gallery.

Location: Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Al Marina

Times: Sun to Thurs 9am to 11pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 12am

Contact: (600) 555 551

@somewhere

Pappas Taverna

Location: W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island

Times: Mon to Fri 6pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 12.30pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm Contact: (0)2 656 0000 @wabudhabi The Butcher and Still This steakhouse in Abu Dhabi picked up the award for Restaurant of the Year at our What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2025, and for a very good reason. The New York-style steak house on Al Maryah Island will teleport you to Chicago, Illinois and its menu reflects this energy. Have a chat with your belly as you pick from their signature 1200g Tomahawk chop, a 400g rib eye, or the Porterhouse – a strip loin and filet mignon. Save room for dessert, as there’s a 34-layer Tribune Tower chocolate cake. Yum. Don’t forget to visit The Hideaway – a secret underground dining room accessible via a private elevator, that feels like you’re entering a gangster’s vault. Location: Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island

Times: daily, 4pm to 12am Contact: (0)2 333 2444 @butcherandstill

Benjarong

If you love Thai food, chances are you would have come across Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi’s Benjarong. From the moment you arrive, you teleport to the Southeast Asian country. On the menu are intricately presented dishes prepared with ingredients flown in from Bangkok, and a warm service – similar to the type you would receive from the ‘Land of Smiles.’ Try the classics, including the tom yum soup, Thai green curry and pad Thai noodles.

Location: Al Dusit Thani, Muroor Road



Times: Tues to Sun 12.30pm to 3pm and 7.30pm to 11.30pm (closed for lunch on Sat and all day on Mon)

Contact: (0)2 698 8137

dusit.com