For fans of CLAP Dubai heading to Ibiza this summer, here’s your next stop

Dubai’s beloved CLAP has officially landed in Ibiza with an all-new concept: CLAP HOUSE, now open for the summer in Talamanca. If you’ve been to CLAP in DIFC, you already know the vibe – rooftop glamour meets Tokyo cool – Japanese dining, geometric angles, artful details, and an ambient glow. In Ibiza, it’s all that plus a lot more – wellness, fashion, and a 50-metre pool thrown into the mix, all under the Balearic sun.

The pool club scene

CLAP HOUSE features Ibiza’s first-ever CLAP Pool Club, built around one of the island’s largest pools. Book a lounger or VIP cabana, kick back, and enjoy poolside Japanese favourites and drinks delivered to your lounger.

Dolce & Gabbana steps in

Adding a fashion twist, Dolce & Gabbana has taken over the pool club for summer 2025, with its reworked leopard print woven into the venue’s aesthetic. There’s also an on-site DG pop-up store, dressed in white and beige tones, offering curated holiday pieces and accessories.

CLAP restaurant with a new view

The restaurant brings CLAP’s signature contemporary Japanese menu to a new level, served al fresco with panoramic views of Ibiza Town. Expect fan favourites like Crispy Rice Salmon, Chu-Toro with spicy mayo and yuzu truffle, and that knockout Snow Crab Salad.

Wellness

Launching mid-July, SEVEN Wellness Club is the newest layer of CLAP HOUSE. Designed for those who want to keep moving while in Ibiza, SEVEN offers a full mix of cardio, strength, flexibility, and recovery — both indoors and out. Expect custom Technogym equipment, outdoor training zones, Hyrox sessions, and guided classes. Memberships are available, but day passes can be booked, too.

The Dose

Within SEVEN, The Dose by Silvena serves biohacking superfoods and clean plates all day, curated by chef Silvena Rowe. The menu is designed for energy, balance, and function – a contrast to CLAP’s signature dining, but very much in step with Ibiza’s slower side.

Location: CLAP HOUSE, Cap Martinet 07819 Ibiza, Islas Baleares, Spain

Times: Open daily from 11am to midnight. Advance booking is recommended during peak season

Contact: +34 971 529 511. @claphouseibiza