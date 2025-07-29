January sets new record as Dubai Airport welcomes 46 million travellers in six months

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has just reported its busiest first half on record, welcoming a staggering 46 million passengers in the first six months of 2025, despite disruptions caused by regional geopolitical tensions.

The world’s busiest international airport saw a 2.3% year-on-year growth from January to June, cementing Dubai’s place as one of the globe’s most important travel hubs. January took the crown as the busiest month ever, with 8.5 million travellers passing through the airport. This set a new monthly record.

In a statement released Tuesday, Dubai Airports revealed that DXB handled 22.5 million passengers in Q2 alone, up 3.1% from the same period last year. April also hit a new milestone, becoming the busiest April on record with 8 million passengers.

Disruption didn’t stop momentum

Despite the strong numbers, DXB’s operations weren’t without turbulence. Air travel across the GCC was disrupted in May and June due to the 11-day Iran-Israel conflict, during which several countries shut their airspace to commercial airlines. Even with the challenges, DXB kept its foot on the gas.

“DXB’s continued growth through a period of regional challenges highlights the strength of Dubai and the UAE, the agility of our operations, and the commitment of our airport community,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

“The oneDXB mindset once again enabled us to manage disruption while elevating the guest experience and ensuring seamless global connectivity.”

Efficiency meets excellence

And it’s not just about volume, DXB is moving people quickly. According to the report:

99.2% of travellers cleared departure passport control in under 10 minutes

98.4% cleared arrivals in under 15 minutes

98.7% passed through security checks in under 5 minutes

Currently, DXB connects to over 269 destinations in 107 countries, serviced by 92+ international carriers.

What’s next?

Looking ahead, DXB is forecasted to expect around 96 million passengers by the end of 2025, edging close to the symbolic 100 million milestone.

Travel activity is expected to ramp up further through the late summer and into a blockbuster winter season, fuelled by high-profile sports, business and entertainment events.

“A standout moment will be the Dubai Airshow 2025, which is set to surpass previous records and showcase the bold vision shaping the future of aviation and aerospace,” Griffiths added.

