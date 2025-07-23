Nearly 10,000 new millionaires are calling the UAE home this year and here’s why

The UAE has once again cemented its position as a global magnet for wealth, topping the charts for millionaire migration in 2025. According to projections by New World Wealth via Henley & Partners, a staggering 9,800 millionaires are expected to move to the Emirates this year the highest net inflow globally.

Trailing behind are the United States with 7,500 and Italy with 3,600, but the UAE’s lead is unmistakable. So, what’s drawing the world’s high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) to this part of the world?

A wealth-friendly ecosystem

The UAE’s appeal is deeply rooted in its tax-friendly policies, streamlined residency programs, property investment opportunities, and luxury lifestyle offerings. With no personal income tax and an ever expanding range of long-term visa options for investors, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals, the country makes it easy for millionaires to relocate and stay.

Add to that the fact that it’s home to one of the world’s safest cities, along with Michelin-starred dining, world-class healthcare, and top-tier international schools, and it’s easy to see why the UAE is more than just a destination, it’s a launchpad for global wealth.

Where opportunity meets lifestyle

At the center of this global migration of wealth is Dubai, a city that has redefined itself as both a luxury haven and a launchpad for opportunity. More than just a glamorous destination, Dubai offers world-class infrastructure, forward-thinking policies, and a secure, stable environment for families and businesses alike.

Long known as a magnet for the affluent, Dubai is now experiencing an unprecedented influx of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and the momentum shows no signs of slowing.

It’s no longer just a place where wealth arrives. It’s where the future of global wealth is being shaped.

Image: Archive