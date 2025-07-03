Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 just dropped its second wave of comedians and it’s a global laugh riot

Just when you thought the lineup for Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 couldn’t get any better…round two of comedian announcements is here, and it’s serving up even more laughs and in even more languages.

The festival, which returns from October 2 to 12, had already unveiled a stellar first batch of headliners, including Tom Segura, Joanne McNally, Zakir Khan, Morgan Jay, Akaash Singh, Omid Djalili, and John Achkar. And now, a fresh lineup of international comedic heavyweights has been revealed adding even more cultural flavour and hilarity to what’s already shaping up to be Dubai’s funniest week of the year.

Here’s who’s joining the Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 in the second wave of announcements:

Amer Zahr – The Palestinian-American comic and political satirist returns to Dubai Opera on October 11, following last year’s sold-out show.

Redouane Bougheraba – One of France’s biggest comedy stars is bringing his signature Marseille humour and rapid-fire French storytelling to the stage on October 12.

Ivan Abramov – The Russian sensation known for mixing intellect with absurdity brings his brand-new show Hi-Hi, Ha-Ha to Dubai Opera on October 12.

Gaurav Kapoor – The Delhi-born comic hits the stage on October 12, delivering Hindi observational comedy that dives into 90s nostalgia, married life, and corporate chaos.

Between Arabic, English, French, Russian, and Hindi sets, the Dubai Comedy Festival isn’t just for fans of stand-up, it’s a global comedy celebration. With shows taking place at iconic venues like Dubai Opera, this citywide festival promises an all-out laugh fest for every kind of comedy lover.

It’s shaping up to be a massive season for entertainment in the UAE.

Don’t sleep on it, seats are already flying!

Venue: Dubai Opera

Date: Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12

Times: Times vary

Cost: From Dhs 115

Contact: For bookings, visit dubaicomedyfest.ae

Images: Supplied