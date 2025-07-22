Yo Yo Honey Singh on making the UAE home, his comeback, and leaving the party life behind

Indian rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is back in the spotlight, and this time, he’s calling the UAE home. In a recent interview with Gulf News, the star opened up about his big comeback, his connection to Dubai, and how his personal life has shifted away from the wild party scene that once defined him.

“Dubai feels like India to me,” Singh told Gulf News. “It’s closer to home, the vibe is familiar, and I’ve found a balance here between work and life.” Known for his chart-topping Punjabi and Bollywood hits like Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, and High Heels, Singh dominated the music scene before stepping away from the spotlight in 2014 due to health struggles and controversies that made headlines.

Now, Singh is back and refreshed, refocused, and with a new outlook. He says he’s “a changed man” who has left behind the excesses of the party lifestyle that previously surrounded his fame. Instead, he’s focusing on his craft and personal growth, with Dubai offering the perfect backdrop for his reset.

His latest track Kudiyee Ni Teri marks another step in his musical resurgence, proving that his signature style still has mass appeal. Singh also reflected on his time away from the industry, admitting that the pressure, lifestyle, and relentless pace took a toll on his mental and physical health.

Dubai’s music scene, meanwhile, is increasingly a magnet for international artists like Singh, offering both a thriving South Asian community and a growing appreciation for diverse genres.

Fans can expect more from Honey Singh soon, with new music projects in the works and live performances on the horizon. As Singh puts it, this chapter isn’t just about making a comeback, for him it’s about doing things differently, with purpose and passion.

Image: Instagram