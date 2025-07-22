If you usually commute on Dubai’s Tram and opted for a different mode of transport, you missed out on traveling with royalty. Commuters got more than just a tram ride this week when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, was spotted casually riding the Dubai Tram.

In a video shared by the RTA Dubai Instagram page, Sheikh Mohammed was seen at a tram station, dressed in his signature traditional attire, stepping onto the tram with minimal entourage and maximum humility. The moment was simple yet symbolic, showcasing the Ruler’s ongoing commitment to experiencing first-hand the public services available to Dubai residents and visitors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، دبي (@rta_dubai)

While the visit may have seemed impromptu to onlookers, it reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s continued hands-on approach to governance. Whether it’s the Metro, Tram, or other infrastructure projects, he’s known for showing up on the ground to observe how these services function in real life and not just on paper.

The Dubai Tram, which launched in 2014, connects key spots across Dubai Marina, JBR, and Al Sufouh, offering both residents and tourists a reliable and scenic mode of transport along the city’s coastal stretch. It’s also an important part of Dubai’s broader vision for sustainable, integrated public transport.

For the rest of us, it’s a gentle reminder: you never know who you might bump into on your daily commute – even royalty.