With summer in full swing, here’s what residents are facing and how to beat the gridlock

If your morning commute lately has felt like a live test of patience, you’re far from alone. A new UAE-wide study from RoadSafetyUAE and Al Wathba Insurance finds a staggering 91% of Dubai drivers and 90% in Sharjah regularly face traffic jams—and 80% say conditions have worsened compared to last year.

The survey, conducted in June among 1,021 UAE residents, highlights the most-congested trips: morning and afternoon work hours, followed closely by school drop-off and pick-up times. The root causes? Over 65% blame sheer vehicle volume, while 54% and 48% attribute jams to synchronized office and school start times.

Dubai authorities reported 3.5 million daytime vehicles in 2024, up 10% over the past two years, and experts warn that unless commuting habits change, residents face increasingly clogged roads.

What’s being done—and what you can do

Authorities Are Listening

Officials say the goal is to shift habits. 83% of respondents back measures like promoting remote work and expanding public transport — ideas echoed by Thomas Edelmann, founder of RoadSafetyUAE, who hopes to pivot the conversation from anecdote to informed change.

Sharjah has already closed an arterial road this week for upgrades—which may ease some pressure during the works.

Tips to avoid the gridlock

• Change your timing – early or slightly later travel can avoid peak hours.

• Try carpooling or ride-share – fewer cars, less stress on roads.

• Explore public transport – metro, buses, or the upcoming Sharjah Metro network .

• Embrace hybrid work – working from home even one day a week cuts congestion and stress.

Summer’s heat may be unavoidable, but gridlock doesn’t have to be. With congestion only getting worse, it’s time to rethink how—and when—you travel. A small shift in routine could mean smoother—and cooler—journeys ahead.