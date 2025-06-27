The next station is…

If you love using the Dubai Metro to get around the city, then you need to be aware of a station name change. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that Jebel Ali Metro Station has been renamed to National Paints Factories Co Ltd (National Paints).

The station will be called National Paints Metro Station for the next 10 years. The company is one of the region’s largest paint and coating manufacturers. The station is located in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and rapidly evolving industrial hubs, Jebel Ali Free Zone.

When will the changes take place?

Changes are expected to take place starting July through October 2025.

RTA will begin updating and renaming external and international signage across the station. The new name will also be reflected across RTA’s smart digital systems, public transport applications, and onboard audio announcements prior to and upon arrival at the station.

Recent news: Dubai Metro stations that have had a name change

In March 2025, Al Khail Dubai Metro station on the Red Line was renamed to Al Fardan Exchange. In May 2025, the UAE Exchange Metro station was renamed to Life Pharmacy – a 10-year contract. Prior to this, in September 2024, InsuranceMarket took over the Mashreq Metro Station.

RTA launched the Dubai Metro stations naming rights initiative in 2009 and was the first of its kind worldwide. Name changes are frequent along the metro line, and are normally named based on their location or the sponsor that has named them.

According to Gulf Business, the naming rights for a station could cost up to Dhs40 million for a 10-year period, depending on the location.

Images: RTA