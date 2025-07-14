This will make the DIFC roads so much better for commuters

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is continuing its mission to improve traffic flow across the city, with the latest changes aimed at easing congestion in key areas. The RTA has awarded the contract for the large Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project and it’s about to make the traffic in DIFC much better. The road improvements will be from the intersection with Za’abeel Palace Street to Financial Centre Street and will cost a total of Dhs633 million.

There will be construction of bridges and tunnels extending 1,700 metres, and widening of the street from three to four lanes in each direction.

The development will increase the road’s capacity by 33%, from 6,600 to 8,800 vehicles per hour in both directions and reduce travel time by over half, from 13 minutes to 6 minutes. Anyone who has used the roads in DIFC during rush hour will welcome this project.

The project will help the traffic flow in several key areas and roads such as DIFC, the Dubai World Trade Centre that hosts major global exhibitions such as GITEX, Arabian Travel Market, Arab Health, Gulfood, and the Transport Exhibition. The project will no doubt assist in the flow of traffic for these large events.

There are 40 areas being improved by RTA throughout the summer as the traffic quietens down, which include 22 major streets and 9 school zones.

Image: Dubai Media Office