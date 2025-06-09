Dubai traffic is about to get better, is your area on the list?

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is already putting some serious effort into tacking the traffic in Dubai and has kicked off a major traffic improvement plan across 40 key locations in Dubai. The works will be taking place during June to September and aim to ease the congested areas around the city. The works are taking place over the quieter period in the summer to minimise disruptions from drivers.

The upgrades will be taking place over 22 of the major roads in the emirate and nine school zones.

Locations to be improved include Jumeirah Village Circle towards Hessa Street, Ras Al Khor Road, Al Thanya Street, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, along with Al Meydan Street, Al Sa’ada Street, Al Asayel Street, and the junction of Al Wasl Street with Al Manara Street.

School zones are a large focus to improve congestion for pickup and drop off times. Enhancements are being made to make pedestrian crossings even safer and better traffic flow at schools in Al Warqa, Al Safa and Al Barsha.

The RTA is also addressing traffic in five major development zones, providing direct access routes, upgraded streets, including better connectivity between Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street via Al Marabea’ Street.

The RTA are constantly upgrading the roads and launching initiatives to minimise traffic congestion, such as a bus pooling service, and even new bus and taxi lanes.

Image: Dubai Media Office