Medical tests for residency and work permits

If you’re applying for a UAE residence visa, a work permit, or renewing them, you’ll need to undergo a comprehensive medical fitness test as part of the process. This includes checks for communicable diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV, and other conditions that are part of the mandatory screening.

The new law ensures that medical tests for visa applications and employment are standardised and overseen by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Only authorised medical centres are permitted to conduct these tests, ensuring that all applicants meet the required health standards to live and work in Dubai.

Health checks for driving licences

Additionally, the law mandates that applicants for driving licences must pass a medical fitness test. This includes specific checks to ensure that drivers are physically fit to operate a vehicle safely, contributing to improved road safety across the emirate.

Other key provisions

The updated legislation also outlines rules for disease prevention, public health measures, and the responsibilities of healthcare providers in Dubai. It covers areas like preventive health programmes, management of health emergencies, and regulations for both the public and private healthcare sectors.

Why it matters

Dubai’s latest health law underscores the city’s commitment to safeguarding public health while aligning medical regulations with global best practices. Whether you’re applying for a visa, work permit, or driving licence, the new rules aim to ensure that all residents meet a uniform health standard, keeping the community safer and healthier.

For the latest information and authorised testing centres, residents are advised to check the official Dubai Health Authority (DHA) channels.