Careers at Emirates are in high demand for a reason

Dubai-based powerhouse, Emirates Group has launched a huge talent drive to recruit over 17,300 professionals as they plan to expand. This recruitment will be for over 350 roles across the group, in all aspects of the business such as cabin crew, pilots, IT professionals, engineers, commercial and sales teams, ground handling, catering. 17,300 people is the same number as a mid-size town or 58 Airbus A350 planes, so there will be a lot of jobs up for grabs.

Emirates will be holding more than 2,100 open days and talent events in 150 cities to recruit the best staff, including Dubai-based events to meet UAE national students and graduates.

Emirates Group has onboarded more than 41,000 talented professionals since 2022, including nearly 27,000 in various operational roles, and today has a 121,000-strong workforce. However in the last financial year, the group received more than 3.7 million applications of people looking for careers at Emirates across all brands and departments.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, said: “The Emirates Group’s people strategy is anchored in Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and our own projected growth and expansion. We’re seeking world-class talent to fuel our bold ambition, redefine the future of aviation, and continue our commitment and culture of innovation and excellence. This is an opportunity for skilled and talented professionals to play a stellar role in our future, our strategy, and our growth story.”

There are many benefits that Emirates employees can get, such as medical, dental and they even recently received a 22-week bonus.

Want to apply? Go to emiratesgroupcareers.com

Image: Emirates Group