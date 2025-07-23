Emirates Careers received 3.7 million applications last year

It’s easy to see why the Emirates Group is one of the most sought-after employers in the UAE. Beyond the chance to live in Dubai, a city known for its safety, tax-free income, and unbeatable lifestyle, the airline group offers a solid list of perks that make it even more appealing. From competitive salaries to housing support and travel benefits, working at Emirates comes with some serious advantages.

Emirates Employee Benefits

Salary

Emirates employees receive a tax-free salary. For eligible staff, the package includes competitive allowances for accommodation and transportation. Those living in company-provided housing will also benefit from support with utilities and living expenses.

Accommodation

Some employees, like pilots and cabin crew are entitled to company accommodation or a significant housing allowance.

Medical Insurance

Medical insurance is provided, and depending on role and salary grade, cover for dependents can be included at a premium that will be deducted from salary.

Annual Leave Ticket

Employee and dependents are entitled to an annual leave flight tickets and concessional tickets at significant discounts for travel across the Emirates network.

Discounts

The Emirates Platinum Card is an annual subscription service offered exclusively to Emirates Group employees and their dependents. For a minimal fee, the card can be used to enjoy discounts and special offers at over 600 retailers, hotels, restaurants and service providers.

Annual Leave

Emirates encourages a minimum of 30 days annual leave per year.

End of Service Benefits

Once employees complete one year of service, they are eligible for end of service benefits. This is a guaranteed gratuity based off basic salary and calculated for every year worked with the company.

Other benefits

This year, Emirates announced a record breaking financial year and awarded eligible staff a 22-week bonus.

Image: Archive