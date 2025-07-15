Dubai is powering ahead with a vast wave of road projects

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced a vital project to develop and enhance Emirates Road, transforming the key route into a faster, smoother, and more efficient corridor.

The development will significantly reduce travel time by up to 45% for commuters traveling from Ras Al Khaimah, through Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah, to Dubai, and vice versa. The project is set to cost 750 million dirhams.

Roadworks are set to begin in September 2025 and will take two years to complete.

Here’s what to expect

The Emirates Road development project will include expanding the road from three to five lanes in each direction over a stretch of 25km. It will begin at Al Badee Interchange in Sharjah and end in Umm Al Quwain. The expansion will increase the road’s capacity to approximately 9,000 vehicles per hour – a 65% increase.

Interchange 7 on Emirates Road will also receive a comprehensive upgrade with the construction of six directional bridges. At a combined capacity, it will be able to handle 13,200 vehicles per hour. It will also include the creation of collector roads on both sides of Emirates Road.

* Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project *

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure stated that the project is part of the ministry’s efforts to develop practical and sustainable solutions to traffic congestion. He pointed out that it is an issue that received attention during the UAE Government Annual Meetings.

He stated that the project represented ‘a significant step toward realising the UAE’s vision of establishing an integrated road network that meets the needs of the population and economic growth’ He added the enhancements reflect the country’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions for improving transportation, reducing congestion-related emissions, and raising overall living standards.

Engineer Hassan Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, added that the project will be ‘implemented in accordance with the highest international standards in road and infrastructure planning, with a strong emphasis on ensuring long-term sustainability. It will significantly enhance traffic flow, particularly for transit movement between cities across the UAE.’

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)