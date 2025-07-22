It’s a huge increase from May of last year

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has recently released the newest statistics with regard to the number of Emirati citizens working in the private sector. As of June 30, 2025, there are more than 152,000 working in the private sector, employed across 29,000 companies. This was the initial deadline set for the Emiratisation targets for the first half of the year.

This is an increase from 100,000 in May of 2024, as reported by The National. Emirati citizens are currently employed across six main economic sectors such as business services, financial intermediation, trade, repair services, construction and manufacturing.

This is the result of various Emiratisation policies, initiatives, and the Nafis programme, guided by the vision of the UAE leadership. These talents continue to add value to business sustainability, growth and encourages an inclusive workplace.

What is the Nafis Programme?

Nafis is a governmental programme aimed at increasing the competitiveness of the Emirati human resources and empowering them to occupy jobs in the United Arab Emirates’ private sector over the next five years.

There are various benefits under the Nafis Programme such as salary support schemes, unemployement benefits, child-support schemes, training and more. You can find all of the information on nafis.gove.ae

Emirati government employees are now also entitled to 10 days paid marriage leave, in the first year of marriage. This can be taken in one block or in multiple instances throughout the first year of marriage.

Image: Getty Images