Tying the knot just got a little bit sweeter for Emirati government employees in Dubai

Eligible Dubai Government employees can now enjoy 10 working days of fully paid marriage leave, thanks to a new directive issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The newly announced Decree No. (31) of 2025 aims to support employees during one of life’s biggest milestones, granting them the flexibility to take this leave either all at once or spread out across the year.

So, who qualifies?

The decree applies exclusively to Emirati citizens employed by Dubai Government departments, including those working in free zones, special development zones, and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It also covers Emirati members of the judicial authority and Emirati military personnel, although cadets are excluded from this benefit.

What’s covered?

Here’s what eligible employees can expect:

• 10 working days of fully-paid marriage leave, including all allowances and financial entitlements as per their HR policies.

• The leave can be used all at once or in separate blocks, as long as it’s taken within one year from the date of marriage.

• In certain cases, unused marriage leave can be carried over to the following year, with valid reasons and supervisor approval.

Conditions to keep in mind

There are a few important boxes to tick before employees can take advantage of the new policy:

• The employee must have completed their probation.

• The marriage contract must be officially attested by the relevant UAE authority.

• The spouse must also be an Emirati citizen.

• The marriage must have taken place on or after January 1, 2025.

No work calls, unless you’re military

Once marriage leave is approved, government departments are not allowed to recall employees, ensuring they can fully enjoy this special time. The only exception? Military personnel may be called back if duty requires it, but don’t worry, their remaining leave will be postponed and resumed later.

This latest move reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to supporting work-life balance and creating a positive environment for its national workforce. And for newly married Emirati employees, it’s a pretty good excuse to take a break and celebrate.

Image: Unsplash