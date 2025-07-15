Etihad is expanding its access in the Gulf, Europe, t he Caucasus, and Central Asia

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has added seven new destinations to its network.

And the destinations are quite popular for UAE residents too, including Medina, Saudi Arabia; Baku, Azerbaijan; Tbilisi, Georgia; Yerevan, Armenia; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Bucharest, Romania; and Almaty, Kazakhstan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etihad Airways (@etihad)

The new additions will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for tourism, culture, and commerce.

The latest additions bring Etihad’s total number of new destinations for the year to 29. Other inaugural flights this year included Prague, Warsaw, Sochi, and Atlanta.

Etihad also unveiled three new seasonal summer destinations for 2026: Krakow in Poland, Salalah in Oman, and Kazan in Russia. It will only operate during the peak travel months.

When can flights be booked

Ticket sales for the flights are set to go live over the next few days, with services beginning in March 2026, with the exception of Medina in Saudi Arabia, which will begin operations in November 2025.

Wizz Air to suspend Abu Dhabi operations

How often are the flight frequencies?

Medina: 6 flights weekly starting November 9, 2025

Baku: 10 flights weekly starting March 2, 2026

Yerevan: 10 flights weekly starting March 9, 2026

Tbilisi: 8 flights weekly starting March 13, 2026

Almaty: 8 flights weekly starting March 16, 2026

Bucharest: 4 flights weekly starting March 16, 2026

Tashkent: 6 flights weekly starting March 17, 2026

Speaking on the launch of the new destinations, Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our goal is clear, we want to bring more people directly to Abu Dhabi. These new routes connect us to fast-growing, culturally rich regions and will help stimulate demand for tourism and trade in the UAE’s capital.”

He added that the new additions is a ‘remarkable milestone that reflects our ambition and commitment to Abu Dhabi’s growth.’

And there are more destinations to come: Etihad Airways is set to add another 13 routes before the year closes. Stay tuned!

Images: Unsplash